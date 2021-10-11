The 5 Best Weight Loss Pills & Diet Supplements of 2021

Kickstart a body transformation with these top-notch weight loss and diet supplements.

Shedding pounds can be challenging, especially if you have a slow metabolism or stubborn fat that won’t go away. But that shouldn’t deter anyone from embarking on a weight-loss journey, as there are supplements that can aid in the process.

We searched for the best weight-loss supplements available on the market because health is a concern that affects us all. After a few months of taking these supplements, the rate at which you burn fat will increase and you will feel full for longer, thereby reducing cravings. If you are ready to be more confident about your appearance and lose some weight, read on for our top five weight-loss product reviews.

2021’s List Of Diet Pills [Review]

PhenQ : Best Overall Weight-Loss Pills Leanbean: Leading Appetite Suppressant Trimtone : Popular Natural Ingredient Diet Pill PrimeShred : Premium Quality Weight-Loss Supplements Phen24 : High Quality Fat Burner Pills

PhenQ: Best Overall Weight-Loss Pills

PhenQ is a weight-loss supplement manufactured by Wolfson Brands Limited. Their company employs a team of nutrition experts, fitness gurus, and health consultants to make sure that PhenQ is a safe and effective product to aid in weight loss.

The experts of this field are there to help you maintain an overall healthy body through ingredients that promote fat burning, boost metabolism, and regulate appetite.

They also offer a 60-day money-back guarantee so that you can try PhenQ risk-free. Add in their free global shipping, and we think that PhenQ offers one of the best products for the best value on the market.

Features

PhenQ weight-loss pills contain 100 mg of caffeine that can boost mental and physical health and help you improve concentration. They also include alpha-Lacys Reset—a formula that has been proven to support weight loss.

The PhenQ formula also includes a significant number of nutrients that may support the digestive system and promote satiety. Amino acids such as L-carnitine Fumarate are also present to help your body turn fat into energy and, by extension, possibly improve your mood.

Pros

Natural weight loss

Includes vitamins, minerals, and fiber

Enhances fat burning

Increases energy level and mood

Appropriate for men and women

Free global shipping

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available in capsules

Users should limit caffeine intake while on PhenQ

Customer Experience

Customers give PhenQ a 4.8 out of 5 average rating. Most claim to have lost weight gradually, but steadily. Some of the customers even say that their hunger and cravings were reduced after taking these pills.

Leanbean: Leading Appetite Suppressant

Most weight-loss supplements only offer a single method for user weight loss. In contrast, LeanBean includes fat-burning ingredients and appetite suppressants that can help you approach your weight loss through two methods.

That being said, the Lean Bean Fat Burners can help with supporting fat loss and reducing your calorie intake at the same time. The site offers you free worldwide shipping and a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the results.

Features

The Leanbean female fat burner is described as one of the most potent and effective weight-loss supplements. This product will keep you from getting hungry and enable your body to burn more fat by stimulating your metabolism.

All these advantages come from the specialized formula of each weight-loss pill. They contain a dietary fiber called glucomannan, black pepper for maintaining weight loss, acai berry, and garcinia cambogia to reduce cravings.

However, their experts also added some natural ingredients like turmeric, green tea, and vitamin B. Turmeric promotes weight loss and reduces obesity-related diseases. Vitamin B supports your body’s natural balance.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Clinically-proven ingredients

No harmful stimulants

Boosts energy and focus

Blend of natural minerals

Cons

Not suitable for people under the age of 18

Not formulated for men

Customer Experience

Some of the reviews say that this weight-loss pill has helped women to feel less bloated and lose weight. The Leanbean website also offers testimonial videos and photos showing before and after results.

Trimtone: Popular Natural Ingredient Diet Pill

If you are busy and don’t have time to work out, these well-reviewed fat burners can help you fend off cravings and trigger weight loss. You can gain these benefits by only taking one pill a day.

Trimtone contains only natural ingredients and no chemical fillers. However, it should be avoided by pregnant and lactating women. The company offers you free shipping worldwide when you order more than three bottles. Furthermore, their return policy features a 100-day money-back guarantee.

Features

Trimtone is made of natural ingredients such as green tea, glucomannan, green coffee, grains of paradise, and others. These components can help you avoid junk food and keep you on track to your goals.

Green tea is known for helping in fat oxidation, while glucomannan is a dietary fiber that will make your stomach feel full. In addition, green coffee and caffeine will lower insulin levels and aid blood sugar regulations.

These pills stand out from other companies because of their inclusion of grains of paradise. This herb activates brown adipose tissue and makes it burn more calories through thermogenesis. With 40 mg of this herb called Grains of Paradise, you will lose your stubborn fat faster than you imagine.

Pros

Appropriate for men and women

Highly potent

Clinically-proven ingredients

GMP certified

Appetite suppressant

100-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on some orders

Cons

Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Caffeine may lead to insomnia

Not recommended while pregnant or breastfeeding

Customer Experience

Many Trimtone customers believe that you need to be patient to see the results you expect. They report that the pills do help curb cravings, but consistency is important. You need to take the weight-loss drugs for at least four months to establish a new healthy lifestyle and give the ingredients time to work. Some users also claim they felt more energetic, and their mood increased.

PrimeShred: Premium Quality Weight-Loss Supplements

There is a good reason why this product appeared on our list: PrimeShred Fat Burner has been carefully studied and is built on scientific research. That being said, if you are looking for something that can help you achieve a mean, lean body with tight abs, you should remember this name.

PrimeShred is formulated to help male users to drop body fat percentage and grow their muscles. However, the primary process that is happening is converting that last stubborn stored-up fat into usable energy.

This brand offers you free worldwide shipping on multi-month orders. Nonetheless, if you don’t find the pills helpful, you have 100 days to return your order and receive a refund.

Features

Firstly, the 500 mg of green tea extract, 300 mg of L-tyrosine, and 250 mg of L-theanine give this supplement a unique blend that boosts the effects of fat-burning hormones. L-tyrosine may also help you maintain concentration and enhance your focus.

We found PrimeShred to be unique in its use of rhodiola rosea root. This ingredient activates an enzyme that breaks down stored fat and will lower your cortisol levels.

Finally, other natural ingredients are also used, such as caffeine as a metabolism stimulant, cayenne pepper for thermogenesis, green coffee, vitamin B complex, and Bioperine. All of these blended together give you the ultimate weight-loss formula you need.

Pros

Plant-based

Good for men and women

100% natural formula

Reduces cravings

No artificial ingredients

100-day money-back guarantee

Transparent formula

Cons

Results take time to manifest

Customer Experience

These pills gave customers the confidence they needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Some of them describe PrimeShred as a miracle that supported them throughout their weight-loss journey, and they now recommend it to everyone.

Phen24: High Quality Fat Burner Pills

If you are looking for a weight-loss supplement that works all hours of the day and night, Phen24 offers highly effective daytime and nighttime pills. These targeted products work with your circadian rhythm to support thermogenesis 24 hours a day.

Each product is specially formulated to give you what to strengthen your metabolism and keep late-night cravings at bay.

If you aren’t satisfied, they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee in which you can return your bottles (even if they are empty) for a refund.

Features

This 24-hour fat-burning solution contains herbal extracts and various stimulants to support normal metabolic function and appetite management. The day formula contains a more natural recipe, including guarana extract, cayenne powder, and caffeine. However, the night formula contains stimulants like glucomannan, biotin, acids, green tea extracts, etc.

Pros

Available in daytime and nighttime formulas

Improves mental alertness and focus

Natural ingredients and vitamins

Burns fat, carbs, and calories

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Not suitable for anyone under the age of 18

Should not be taken with antidepressants

Not for those with diabetes

Customer Experience

However, most of the feedback for Phen24 says that these pills have been a game-changer. You only need to revamp your wellness approach, take the supplements for a couple of months, be consistent, and watch your newfound body emerge.

How We Made This List

When you do a Google search for “best weight-loss pills, ” you will find dozens of options available. Unfortunately, not all of them are effective and reliable. That’s why we broke down the following factors to give you the best possible body weight-loss supplements on the market.

Scientific Tests And Clinical Trials

If you put something in your mouth, you have to know that the product is safe and effective. These brands and their manufacturers have conducted plenty of scientific research and clearly outline the proper dosage and intake instructions, as well as the necessary parameters for safe consumption.

Natural Ingredients

Searching for the best diet pills that contain only natural ingredients can help you feel confident you are consuming only the best and safest products. That’s why we recommended these five brands that don’t use synthetic ingredients in their supplements.

Money-back Guarantee

Not every product will be suitable or effective for 100% of first-time users. That’s why these brands offer a money-back guarantee to help you feel confident about making a purchase. In most cases, you can return your order and receive a full refund.

Clean Label

The moment you read on the label that the pills use a proprietary blend, you need to give up on that pill. With that advertisement, companies use a secret formula to disclose their ingredients. That’s why we recommend you stay away from them and look out for pills that reveal their formula as transparently as possible.

Satisfied Customers

When purchasing a product, we all look out for previous customer feedback as this can give you accurate information about the product’s real benefits or side effects. That’s why we choose brands that have mostly positive reviews and high levels of satisfaction to help you choose the best weight-loss pills.

Different Types of Weight-Loss Pills

With so many weight-loss aids on the market, it makes sense that these supplements aid weight loss through a multitude of ways. In this section, we break down the most popular types of supplements and describe them briefly.

Carb Blockers

It is evident from the name that this type of pill can prevent you from gaining weight. They inhibit enzymes needed to digest carbs, and thereby allow complex carbs to pass straight to your intestine. In doing so, carb blockers prevent your body from absorbing excess calories from carbs. As a result, they will aid modest weight loss and help you to avoid weight gain.

Carb blockers are considered safe and effective. However, some adverse side effects result from altering carb digestion, like problems with the gastrointestinal system, diarrhea, and bloating. That happens because of the increased fermentation in your large intestine.

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Thermogenesis is the process through which your body produces heat. In a thermogenic state, your body will burn more calories, contributing to body fat loss. Thermogenic fat burners typically contain caffeine, alpha-Lacys Reset, and cayenne pepper to achieve full-body fat loss.

Fat burners of this type are generally safe to be used if you do not suffer from heart disease, anxiety, irregular heartbeat, or insomnia. Be conscientious of the amount of caffeine in these supplements, as too much caffeine might result in negative side-effects.

Appetite Suppressants

If you believe in low-calorie diets, these types of phentermine pills could give you the extra help you need. The appetite suppressants contain glucomannan ingredients that can naturally suppress your appetite and create milder and safer results. Furthermore, you will feel that your appetite has decreased, which could help you maintain a calorie deficit more easily.

The pharmaceutical industry introduced these pills to the consumers to promote a safe and effective weight-loss. However, some appetite suppressant products have been taken off the market because they contained dangerous ingredients like rimonabant and sibutramine.

Keto Diet Pills

If you believe in Keto-diets and their power, these pills will encourage the loss of fats in troubled areas. Firstly, a process of burning stored fats for energy is going to happen. That will lead to appetite decreasing and feeling full all day long. Furthermore, if you need ketone bodies to achieve ketosis while adding them as a pill, they should help you quickly get there. Many people that find this type of diet challenging can rely on these pills since they can help you stick it out and lose excess fat.

Beneficial Ingredients to Look For

The popular weight-loss pills on our list may contain some ingredients you are unfamiliar with. That’s why the most important ones are mentioned below with an additional explanation about their effect and benefits.

Green Tea Extract

With a small amount of caffeine and antioxidants, green tea can contribute to fat oxidation. This process includes breaking down fatty acids, which leads to burning fat. Additionally, this type of extract kickstarts thermogenesis, gives you energy, keeps your mouth healthy, and reduces your chance of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, this natural stimulant and its phytonutrients can help you maintain a healthy weight and balance your good and bad cholesterol ratio. Green Tea can help you chill out if you feel stressed since it contains an amino acid called L-theanine.

Caffeine

Instead of consuming caffeine through your Starbucks drink or other sugary drinks, we suggest you take one of these pills that provide the same benefits as the drink but without the added calories. Some experts name this ingredient a weight-loss catalyst because it has a thermogenic effect on your body. While raising the body temperature increases your metabolism and allows your body to burn fat much faster.

Furthermore, if you struggle with poor results from your workout, caffeine will help you reduce workout fatigue and perform better. And the last thing that everyone has experienced is that morning coffee acts as a hunger suppressant. As a result, if you take your pill one hour before a meal, it may curb hunger pangs.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Even if you have never read the name of this ingredient, you are very familiar with it because this acid is naturally found in meat, milk, cheese, and butter. Studies show that this fatty acid significantly impacts obese people because it helps them feel more full after eating and may help boost their metabolism.

Additionally, it acts as an antioxidant, helps with dry skin, and may help fight cancer. Some of the women taking the CLA have a lower risk of cancer, especially breast cancer.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

This tropical fruit is found in weight-loss pills because it is known for blocking your body’s ability to make fat. That said, your blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels will be kept regular, and the triglycerides will be lower than usual.

Interestingly, this fruit raises levels of your brain’s serotonin, and that can lead to less hunger and a more positive mood. However, if you have liver problems or take diabetes or pain medicines, you should avoid this extract since it can interact badly with the medication you use.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

For those who don’t know the difference between this and regular coffee, green coffee is simply raw coffee beans that haven’t been roasted. This type of coffee differs from the traditional because it has compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Because it is unroasted, this extract contains chlorogenic acid that aids the body in burning stored body fat and glucose. It reduces the absorption of carbohydrates and prevents insulin spikes. Furthermore, this extract can help you with weight loss and diabetes, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

Glucomannan

This dietary fiber was mentioned frequently in our reviews because so many products include it as a detox aid. This soluble fiber can slow the absorption of cholesterol and sugar from the gut and may aid in treating diabetes, high cholesterol, allergies, weight loss, high blood pressure, etc. Some researchers say that supplements containing glucomannan helped individuals feel premature satiation, leading to a low-calorie diet and weight loss.

Raspberry Ketones And Vitamin C

When ketones are taken from raspberries and combined with vitamin C, the result is reduced body fat in consumers. That can be an effective way to manage weight, but you shouldn’t use them daily for more than the recommended dosage on the label to avoid specific side effects. If you take the ketones or eat raspberries for an extended period, they might lead to rapid heartbeat, jitteriness, and increased blood pressure.

How Can Weight-Loss Pills Benefit My Body?

Weight-loss supplements have become popular among users who suffer from a slow metabolism and a passion for junk food. To ensure your safety, you should educate yourself on the science behind their ingredients and how they can benefit your body. That’s why you need to choose cautiously and closely monitor any side effects you have. Below, you can find some of the main effects of weight-loss pills.

Metabolism Boost

Metabolism is a chemical process in which the calories in food are combined with oxygen to produce energy. That doesn’t happen only when you are doing some physical activity. Even when you are resting, your body works to complete some essential functions. That’s why the faster your metabolism is, the quicker you will get rid of the unwanted pounds on the scale.

As you age, your metabolism becomes slower, making it easier for you to gain weight. As a result, while taking these pills, you can increase your metabolism while raising your metabolic rate and achieving weight loss. That will happen when your total energy expenditure is more significant than the calories you consume every day.

Increased Energy Level

Losing weight can be hard work, and it is often difficult to maintain a high energy level while adopting a more active lifestyle. Low energy levels can hurt your mood and mental performance. But, fortunately, weight-loss supplements almost always incorporate energizing ingredients.

The weight-loss pills we mentioned contain natural energy boosters like caffeine, vitamin B, vitamin C, and conjugated linoleic acid, which can help with poor cognitive performance. Additionally, these ingredients can enhance mitochondria for lasting energy and more efficient energy metabolism.

Diuretic Effect

Another benefit that comes from these supplements is the reduction of water retention. When you start losing weight, the first pounds you lose are because of water retention. This process can be faster if the pills contain ingredients that remove excess water from the blood and reduce the pressure exerted on blood vessels. This diuretic effect will help you with the swelling and bloating you are experiencing because of the excess fat.

Laxative Effect

As a weight-loss aid, some people use laxatives to initiate peristalsis by the large intestine. To put it simply, some ingredients in laxatives cause a series of muscle contractions that move food from the gut to the large intestine quickly, thereby limiting calorie absorption. Some weight-loss supplements may produce a laxative effect to safely help achieve this result.

Appetite Suppression

The main reason why many people choose supplements is to help control food cravings and suppress appetite. Many people struggle to keep food cravings under control, and therefore rely on dietary supplements for help. With the proper dosage and time, you can get rid of those unhealthy food cravings and reduce your overall calorie intake.

Tips for Faster Results

Weight-loss pills will indeed contribute to your weight loss, but you have to pay attention to other things that may be more important than the supplements. Below you can see five tips that can help you speed up your weight-loss journey and see faster results.

Exercise Regularly

One of the best things you can give to your body is exercising and any kind of physical activity. If you want to avoid diseases and improve your life, this is the step you need to take. However, when it comes to fat reduction, any kind of aerobic or cardiovascular exercise and weight training can help you burn excess fat faster.

Track Your Food Intake

The internet offers you many apps that can help you calculate the number of calories you need to eat, and that can help you with overeating. Additionally, you will become aware of the carbs, fats, and protein on your plate, which will help you stick to a balanced diet and be more satisfied. Furthermore, you need to be careful with tracking because it can become an addiction and lead to eating disorders over time.

Avoid Extra Sugar

Eating these kinds of food and drinks can lead to harmful effects on metabolic health and weight gain. Due to a large amount of fructose in the processed food, you have been building up fat around your abdomen. The liquid calories add up extra calories, and that needs to stop if you care about your body and want to lose weight.

Limit Carbohydrates and Eat More Protein

When switching the carbohydrates with protein, you will reduce your cravings and boost your metabolism since your body needs more energy to break down the protein in your gut. In addition, protein can help you avoid regaining weight and reduce belly fat. However, if you struggle with getting enough protein, many supplements are described as a healthy way to boost your total intake.

Eat Fiber-rich Foods

Eating plenty of fiber can help you slow the movement of food through your digestive system, slow down digestion, and absorb nutrients slowly. The result of these three phases is the feeling of fullness and reduced appetite. We recommend you to eat at least 25 grams of fiber per day to see some great results. However, many supplements contain fiber like glucomannan that can additionally help you with weight loss.

FAQs About Weight-Loss Pills

What is the main goal of weight-loss pills?

Most weight-loss pills contain active substances that help you lose weight while boosting your metabolism. However, some can be harmful to you, and that’s why you need to be careful when choosing the right ones.

How do I choose the right product for me?

Before taking weight-loss pills, we recommend you consult your doctor since many risks are involved in lifestyle changes. As a result, your doctor may recommend prescription weight-loss drugs or some other solution that can help you promote fat loss.

How do they work?

Even though the pills aren’t meant to treat or cure diseases, they are sold as health aids. Since they contain fiber, caffeine, vitamins, and minerals, they can help by improving nutrition, building muscle, boosting energy, and burning fat. Furthermore, the active substances will make you feel more full after a meal and have less appetite.

Are they safe?

If you feel unconfident, you can contact your doctor for prescription weight-loss pills before making a purchase. However, all of the products on this list are safe for most people. Always read all warning labels, as some pills are not recommended for pregnant or nursing people, or those with specific medical conditions.

Can I lose weight without exercising and dieting?

This question depends on many factors and the body composition of the person in question. If you have a fast metabolism and start introducing weight-loss pills, they might enormously impact your weight-loss journey. On the other hand, if your metabolism is slower, the weight-loss drug will control your appetite by modulating hunger hormones, but the weight-loss process may take longer.

How much weight can I lose with them?

Speaking generally, everyone’s weight-loss journey will differ. However, average results are a five to ten percent decrease in body weight.

Do they have any side effects?

Before taking the pills, you need to be aware that they obstruct the absorption of some nutrients that help your body function correctly. As a result, you may experience multiple side effects like headaches, stomach pain, bloating, dry mouth, excessive sweating, urinary tract problems, and other symptoms. We recommend you consult your doctor the moment you begin to feel abnormal.

Who should use them?

When it comes to diet pills, your doctor or health care provider can prescribe them if your body mass index is over 30. Another reason to take these pills is diabetes or high blood pressure problems known as hypertension.

How long should I take weight-loss pills?

Most of the pills we mentioned are approved for the short-term use of 12 weeks by the FDA. However, if you don’t see results and the medications cause you bloating or other severe conditions, you should stop using them. On the other hand, if you don’t experience any side effects and the weight-loss process is going great, you may be able to take them for a longer period of time.

Who should avoid them?

As previously mentioned, these types of medications aren’t safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women. In addition, they can interact with some antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs. That’s why you should avoid them, especially if you have heart disease, glaucoma, liver disease, and hyperthyroidism.

How should I take them?

If your doctor prescribes the pills, you should follow the directions given by them. You need to avoid crushing, chewing, or breaking them or using them in larger or smaller doses than recommended. Avoid taking them with a high-fat meal.

What happens if I miss a dose?

We recommend taking the missed dose as soon as you remember. What you should avoid is taking extra medicine to make up for the missed dose. Most of the companies recommend you abstain from more than four tablets per day.

What happens if I overdose?

When you take more than your recommended dose, you must call emergency medical attention since there could be negative health effects.

What should I avoid while taking them?

Again, you should follow your doctor’s prescriptions and instructions. You need to avoid other weight-loss products as well as drinking alcohol or consuming opioid medication and other drugs. Failing to avoid these things could result in dangerous effects such as coma and even death.

Conclusion

As you can see, the diet market offers you many different options that can promote weight loss. Finding one that meets your specific needs may take a little research. However, regardless of your preferred method of losing weight, all the weight-loss pills we mentioned are guaranteed to be effective and natural.

Even if you lose weight with these products, understand that taking weight-loss supplements alone is not enough to maintain a healthy body. That’s why we recommend combining the pills with a nutritious diet, proper exercise, good stress management, and healthy sleep. Strength training combined with healthy meals is always a winning combination for health and wellness.

Another thing that you should consider is the fact that these weight-loss pills are not intended to cure or diagnose any disease.

The information we presented is not meant as an alternative to information from health care presenters. That’s why if you have any doubts about complications or side effects, you can consult your doctor.

Finally, if you decide to make this journey yourself, these nutritional formulas containing natural compounds for a faster fat loss process will help you out. In addition, their fat-burning components will naturally shed the fat and help you form a routine that becomes a healthy habit over time. Don’t waste any more time before finding a product for you.