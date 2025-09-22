The Absolute Best Fall Microbrews To Try Now

Fall beer season beckons with hearty releases from Shiner, Wicked Weed, Brooklyn’s Threes Brewing, and more.

When a hint of fall beckons on the air, think of it like a siren song: Consider trading in the light, bright lagers of summer for something with more character, more backbone and more malty flavor via the best new beers for autumn.

The best fall microbrews add depth of flavor, notes of spice and plentiful rich, golden amber color to your beer fridge, not unlike the way a burnished pair of leather boots or a deep olive chore jacket expand your sartorial palette.

And while beers brewed for Oktoberfest are in plentiful supply, there are also options for those who favor the difficult-to-perfect pumpkin ale and even the bright Helles lager. Just in time for fall tailgates, evening bonfires and foliage strolls aplenty, sip into the season with these must-try autumnal microbrews.

Threes Brewing Hereafter Oktoberfest

The taste-making Brooklyn brewery is never one to shy away from flavor and innovation in spades, using four hop varieties and three types of German malt for an utterly rich, distinctive take on the Oktoberfest lager. Eye-catching can designs and two thoughtful, inviting taproom spaces accent the experience if you happen to be in the borough this season. $17/4-pack

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale 2025

Pumpkin beers can be difficult to get right: A hint or suggestion of spiced pumpkin is often the proper course of action, and Dogfish Head walks that tricky line in rather delicious fashion. Flavor notes of brown sugar complements its overall brown ale composition. $11.99/6-pack

Sam Adams Harvest Helles

Sam Adams’ seasonal styles are the stuff of wonder and consistency, and the famed Boston brewer is shaking up its rotation with the introduction of a new lager well-suited to fall. Notes of stone fruit and even citrus mingle with a traditional cereal grain backbone: This beer is practically made for a crisp fall afternoon tailgate. Find this beer in the company’s seasonal Fall Legends variety pack. $18.49/12-pack

Wicked Weed Festbier 2025

As its North Carolina home continues to rebuild a year on from a devastating hurricane, Wicked Weed continues to brew some of the most approachable and frankly delicious beers on the market, including this classic take on the fest bier. It arrives just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations here in the States, with plenty of malty character to match. $14.99/6-pack

Harpoon x L.L. Bean Harvest Lager

Talk about a match made in heaven: Two Northeast icons come together for a perfectly balanced, golden amber lager that pairs especially well with cool nights around a bonfire, richly textured sweaters and of course, a trusty pair of L.L. Bean fall boots. Maine-grown malt carries forward this crisp amber lager, which Harpoon says was “brewed in the spirit of friendship, New England craftsmanship, and the idea that being outdoors is better together.” We’ll certainly drink to that. $9.99/6-pack

Shiner Oktoberfest 2025

Shiner’s German heritage and its roots in Spoetzl, Texas need no introduction, and it should come as no surprise that its version of a marzen delivers notes of freshly baked bread and a rich yet pleasingly drinkable character. $12.99/6-pack

Devils Backbone O’Fest Lager

This beer has just about everything one could ask for in a perfect fall beer, from a malty, bready backbone to a rich golden amber color and even better drinkability. When paired with bratwurst or other hearty seasonal staples, it’s a supremely delightful imbibing experience. $10.99/6-pack

Elysian Brewing Night Owl

Since the late 1990s (1997, in fact), Elysian Brewing has developed and brewed more than 100 pumpkin beers: They know a thing or two about the category, going so far as to use pumpkin puree (along with cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice) in this delectable beer. A bonus: It’s part of a variety pack available in cans nationwide for the first time. $11.99/6-pack

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest 2025

It’s hard to pick just one favorite among Sierra Nevada’s legendary lineup of brews: Its Pale Ale is a craft beer icon, its much-loved Celebration Fresh Hop IPA is a winter’s delight, and its Oktoberfest now bridges the gap between the two in authentic fashion. The German-bred Opal hop is among five varieties delivering absurdly crushable, malty flavor. $10.99/6-pack

Bell’s Brewery Raspberry Wheat Oberon Eclipse

Bell’s Oberon, with its wheat-meets-citrus character, is normally a welcome introduction to the brighter, breezy climes of spring. The iconic, eccentric Kalamazoo brewery doubled down on Oberon with a darker, deeper wheat backbone and more spiced notes via its cold-weather-themed Oberon Eclipse line. Now, that roster gains a new member with the dark fruit touches of Raspberry Wheat Oberon Eclipse, all the better to keep the Oberon-related fun rolling all year long. $14.99/12-pack