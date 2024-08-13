The Balvenie Unveils 50-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A rarefied $53,000 scotch for well-heeled spirits collectors.

(The Balvenie)

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky just launched one of its rarest-ever releases, The Balvenie Fifty Collection, which celebrates 50 years of whisky craftsmanship at the storied Speyside distillery. Beginning with the just-released First Edition, The Balvenie will offer only 125 bottles globally of each edition over the next three years, with The Second and Third Editions launching in 2025 and 2026.

The First Edition is a rarefied single-cask expression aged in a European oak refill butt, filled in 1973 and hand-selected by Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie. The Second Edition will introduce an American oak hogshead cask filled in 1973, and an American oak barrel cask filled in 1974 will produce the final Third Edition in the collection.

The inaugural expression from The Balvenie Fifty “showcases the depth and complexity of the spirit influenced by the European oak cask while maintaining The Balvenie’s signature sweet honey style, even after 50 years of maturation,” according to a statement from the whisky brand. The result is a single malt with flavors of “caramelized fruit, rich spice and soft vanilla, which are complemented by delicate ginger and crisp citrus.”

(The Balvenie)

“Each Edition in this collection is a testament to the craftsmanship that has defined our liquid over the past 50 years,” said McKechnie in a statement announcing the bottle.

“Using a refill butt for the First Edition provides us with a distinctive flavor thread that will run through our next two releases, demonstrating the spectrum of flavors and aromas in our aged spirit. It is a celebration of our legacy, our passion, and our unwavering commitment to producing some of the finest whiskies in the world.”

In 1973, former Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE came together with The Balvenie’s craftspeople to fill the cask for the First Edition, starting decades of stewardship and marking the beginning of The Balvenie Fifty Collection’s journey. The luxe whisky line is enhanced further by packaging developed by Croglin, a bespoke craft workshop based in Cumbria, England. Each box contains over 100 elements, including a four-layer wood helix and a snazzy 14-carat-gold plated brass display.

Bottled at 52.3 percent ABV, The Balvenie Fifty First Edition is now rolling out worldwide, with just 14 bottles available in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $53,000 each. For more information, visit thebalvenie.com.