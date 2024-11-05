The Best American Whiskeys, According To The Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards

Featuring Stranahan’s, Garrison Brothers, Uncle Nearest, and more.

(Stranahan’s)

Make space in your bar cart for the best American whiskeys and bourbons, as top honors have started rolling in from the 2024 edition of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards. And while taste can prove subjective, distilleries like Colorado single malt outfit Stranahan’s made waves, as did a few other under-the-radar offerings.

At the top of the heap—least according to a judging panel of industry experts, writers, distributors and buyers—is Stranahan’s Mountain Angel 10-Year. The Colorado spirit was rated the Best American Whiskey and garnering 98 points out of a possible 100. With a focus on Colorado-grown malted barley and mountain water, the offering is as solid an entry into the burgeoning category of American single malt as it gets.

(Stranahan’s)

Stranahan’s also took home top honors as Distillery of the Year and Best American Single Malt Whiskey, and its Diamond Peak Caribbean Rum Cask Finish also scored a Platinum medal. Fittingly enough, 2024 marks 20 years in business for the game-changing Colorado distillery.

(Garrison Brothers)

Much-buzzed-about Texas distillery Garrison Brothers took home top honors for the country’s best bourbon. Its Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon is lauded by the distillery as “a testament to the beauty of individuality and authenticity” found in the heart of Texas Hill Country.

(Uncle Nearest)

Uncle Nearest (positioned a relatively quick drive from Jack Daniels’ own outfit) took home a Platinum Medal for its 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey. The liquid is a smooth and agreeable offering at 100 proof that pays homage to the legendary whiskey maker.

(Untold Spirits)

Among flavored whiskeys judged at the competition, Untold Spirits‘ Edmonds Honor Straight Whiskey with Cognac Finish garnered Platinum honors as the Best Flavored Whiskey, and should prove a standout addition to more traditional bourbon cocktails. Of course, a cognac finish also lends itself nicely to neat sipping.

(Fenwick’s Distillery)

Fans of the spice and warmth of rye whiskey would do well to scour the market for a bottle of 1816 Indiana Straight Rye Whiskey from Fenwick’s Distillery. The whiskey distiller, which just launched in 2023, offers a distinctly Indiana rye with plenty of character and spice notes, and won Best Rye Whiskey at the Sin City spirits competition.

(Old Line Spirits)

And for those invested in the fast-growing, fast-moving world of American single malt, Old Line Spirits’ Flagship American Single Malt Whiskey joined Stranahan’s in taking home a Platinum-worthy score for its American single malt.

(Stranahan’s Original/Courtesy of Stranahan’s)

The good news is, many of these whiskeys are widely available, or at least, easily accessible (relatively speaking) on the secondary market. And if these awards are a bellwether for the industry, then fans of bourbon and American single malt have plenty to look forward to (and plenty to shop) in the year ahead.