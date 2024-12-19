The Best New Winter Microbrews To Sip This Holiday Season (And Beyond)

‘Tis the season to raise a glass.

(Stone Brewing)

When winter’s worst weather hits, you tend to know what you need to do: Level up your outerwear rotation, of course. The same can be said of how you stock your beer fridge, especially as the holidays ramp up in earnest.

For right now and well beyond, the best winter microbrews stand at attention to combat the frosty chill in the air. Rich, roasty stouts, warming winter ales and even a few hopped-up IPAs all deserve place of pride in the days and weeks ahead, starting with these prime microbrew selections for the season.

Sierra Nevada Hop Tropical IPA

(Sierra Nevada)

It’s never a bad bet to reach for most anything Sierra Nevada brews up, especially a floral IPA with a shot of citrus and a creamy mouthfeel. If you’re a year-round fan of IPAs aplenty, there’s no need to shift gears too radically this holiday season: Sierra Nevada’s newest is a surefire winner. $17.99/12-pack

Narragansett White Christmas Winter Warmer

(Narragansett Brewing)

Even the name printed on the can of this brew (done in collaboration with the estate of classic crooner Bing Crosby) is enough to melt the coldest heart this holiday season. Hyperbole aside, this beer sips in incredibly pleasant fashion, with just enough roasty, spiced character to complement laidback evenings by the fire. $14.99/6-pack

Stone Brewing Imperial Stout

(Stone Brewing)

Perhaps the most classic among all winter beers is the stout, a full-bodied sipper meant to be carefully enjoyed in front of a roaring fire on cold nights. Stone’s version is creamy and rich, with notes of vanilla and coffee. It also packs a punch at 10.5% ABV, so be sure to imbibe carefully. $21.99/6-pack

SweetWater Festive Ale

(SweetWater)

SweetWater IPAs (and its excellent Pale Ale) are plenty pervasive these days, so a holiday release from the Georgia brewer is plenty worthy of attention. Centennial and Golding hops give this ale a punch of hop character, while cinnamon and spice round it out in appropriate holiday fashion. $13.99/6-pack

Allagash Ski House

(Allagash Brewing)

Between its punchy 7.5% ABV and its balance of malt character and a slight touch of hops, Allagash Ski House has something for everyone if it’s a warming, pleasantly long-lasting seasonal sipper that you seek. $13.99/6-pack

Wicked Weed Milk & Cookies 2024

(Wicked Weed)

In the wake of hurricane devastation in its Asheville, N.C. home this past fall, Wicked Weed doubled down with this remarkable Imperial Stout, putting proceeds towards rebuilding efforts by MANNA Food Bank in the region. A beer that gives back? Talk about a reason to sip this season. $12.99/6-pack

Bell’s Brewery Old Fashioned Holiday Ale

(Bell’s Brewery)

For as reliable as staples like its Two Hearted Ale tend to be, Bell’s also takes big swings with seasonal releases. Count this one as a win, as the warm, spiced aroma (plus orange peel and cherry palate) of the Old Fashioned Holiday Ale hits the mark in fine form. $21.99/4-pack

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale 2024

(Sierra Nevada)

Just like snowflakes, no two cans or batches of Sierra Nevada Celebration are quite the same, and that means every release has its own character. The gold standard for seasonal winter beer releases, this fresh hop IPA is an instant crowd-pleaser that’s deceptively easy to sip, especially on snowbound holiday nights. $10.99/6-pack