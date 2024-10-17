The Best Under-The-Radar American Microbrews To Enjoy This Fall

Forget about pumpkin spice lattes– these seasonal delights are brewed for fall drinking.

(Sierra Nevada)

You could make the case that fall remains the very best season for menswear, and you might also make the case that fall is perhaps the best time to enjoy a richly crafted microbrew. It’s up for debate, but the ideal thing about said debate is the chance to learn by doing — or rather, to imbibe (responsibly) and figure out the brews that deserve place of pride in your fridge.

From the German malt character of an Octoberfest to the rich hop bomb that is a double IPA from one of America’s best microbreweries, it’s a season of bounty for the best new fall microbrews. Dark ales, festbier offerings and more sudsy delights await, so clear some shelf space accordingly.

Karbach Brewing Karbachtoberfest 2024

(Karbach Brewing)

Brewed in the Bavarian tradition, Vienna and Munich malts give this beer plenty of roasty, warm notes, just like the kind you might find at a certain colossal beer festival overseas. Cold fermentation and six weeks of aging lock in the sort of flavor that pairs well with bratwurst and of course, your favorite flannel shirt. $10.99/6-pack

Harpoon x L.L. Bean Harvest Lager

(Harpoon Brewing)

What’s more quintessentially fall than lacing up a pair of L.L. Bean boots? Enjoying a richly crafted beer, perhaps even one inspired by the iconic Northeast outfitter. That’s the basis of the new Harpoon x L.L. Bean offering, an easy-drinking, 5 percent ABV golden amber lager brewed with Maine-grown malt. $9.99/4-pack

Bell’s Octoberfest 2024

(Bell’s Brewery)

Bell’s beer and a crisp fall day in Michigan tend to go hand in hand, and the latest from the famed Midwest brewery is no exception. Its hopped-up Two Hearted Ale and its refreshing springtime release, Oberon, might have put the brewer on the map, but the German malt flavor and crisp hop aroma of Octoberfest is not to be overlooked. $13.88/6-pack

Allagash Haunted House Hoppy Dark Ale

(Allagash Brewing)

Allagash tends to brew up some heavy seasonal hitters, from its ultra-refreshing, summer-friendly Surf Beer to this new hoppy dark ale, which truly lives up to its name (and then some). Notes of coffee and malt provide delicious backbone, and there’s just enough hop character present to keep things interesting. $17.99/6-pack

Crowns & Hops The Dopest Hazy IPA

(Crowns & Hops)

The hazy IPA is quickly turning to a year-round beer favorite, a multi-season beer that pulls its weight on a brisk fall day as readily as it does in the spring months,. And Inglewood, California-based Crowns & Hops dials things up nicely with a “carefully selected blend of hops that deliver intense tropical and citrus notes,” said co-founder Beny Ashburn (Ashburn was also a winner of the 2024 Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream Experienceship). A fresh IPA with plenty of pedigree to back it up? Clear some space in your fridge. $16.99/4-pack

Stone Brewing 28th Anniversary IPA

(Stone Brewing)

Stone Brewing was among a crop of microbrewers to bring the IPA to the forefront of American beer culture, so it’s only fitting that the brewery doubles down to celebrate its anniversary this fall. This bold, beer bursts with refreshing hop flavor and yet drinks more smoothly than its 9 percent ABV might suggest. $23.99/6-pack

Wicked Weed Festbier 2024

(Wicked Weed)

Wicked Weed toasts Oktoberfest in its own way, using imported malts and floral Mittelfrüh hops to deliver a taste of Germany right to your beer fridge. This is an agreeable beer with plenty of malty grain character, just like the kind you’d find across the pond. Prost indeed. $12.49/6-pack

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest 2024

(Sierra Nevada)

One of the pioneering American craft breweries still has plenty of mojo as far as utterly delicious brews are concerned, and its new Oktoberfest collaboration beer proves that quite handily. This festbier hits the nail on the head in terms of distinctive malts, and it’s nicely priced for a six-pack, so stock up accordingly. $11.99/6-pack

Montauk Pumpkin Ale

(Montauk Brewing)

Pumpkin ales surely aren’t for everyone, but when you want to truly embrace the season at hand, they hit all the right notes. Inspired by the rich fall foliage and brisk seasonal air in Montauk, this ale blends hop aroma with a touch of pumpkin for a balanced sipping experience. $12.99/6-pack

Blue Point Mother Pumpkin Ale

(Blue Point Brewing)

Pumpkin ales are having their moment in the sun, so to speak, and you can trust Blue Point to deliver another nuanced, rather than overpowering, edition of the sometimes-divisive style. Allspice, ginger and cinnamon lend seasonal character to this beer, which also bursts with bright golden notes. $15.99/6-pack