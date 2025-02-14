The Tastiest Events At Miami’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The tastiest stops at the Food Network fest featuring Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, Eva Longoria, Tyler Florence and more.

(Courtesy South Beach Wine & Food Festival)

Foodies are flocking to Miami Beach next week for the 24th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), which is still offering tickets for more than 105 tasting events from February 20-23. The massive culinary gathering will showcase celebrity chefs and influencers including Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, Eva Longoria, Aarón Sánchez, Tyler Florence, Andrew Zimmern, Duff Goldman, Esther Choi, The VIP List and more. The Food Network-sponsored fest’s signature open-air tasting tents—American Airlines North Venue and Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village—are set to lure thousands of guests and a multitude of food world personalities. Here are some of the tastiest SOBEWFF highlights for 2025.

Thursday, February 20

(Courtesy South Beach Wine & Food Festival)

Rachael Ray Hosts A Burger Bash

O.G. Food Network host Rachael Ray hosts this epic burger smackdown where a panel of judges crown the best of 30 burgers and sides prepared by top chefs.

Friday, February 21

(Courtesy South Beach Wine & Food Festival)

The Mayor of Flavortown returns to host Tournament of Champions, a culinary clash where four teams—each led by a past winner from Fieri’s hit Food Network series—will battle it out on the sands of Miami Beach.

Michael Symon Hosts Steak And Whiskey

Chef, TV personality, and self-proclaimed “King of Carnivores” Michael Symon heads to Miami’s chic Design District to celebrate two great American classics—steak and whiskey. This walkaround event is set to sizzle when over 20 chefs serve up their greatest steak dishes and sides, paired with bold whiskey cocktails.

Saturday, February 22

(Courtesy South Beach Wine & Food Festival)

Award-winning chef, TV personality and author Aarón Sánchez hosts an exploration of Mexico’s signature culinary duo: tacos and tequila. Scores of chefs will deliver their spin on tacos, and guests will sample everything from authentic barbacoa to veggie favorites.

Tyler Florence Hosts Masters of Fire

Food Network star Tyler Florence leads this fiery culinary experience designed to showcase the grilling skills and creativity of a stellar lineup of talented chefs. Expect a tantalizing array of dishes that highlight the unique flavors achieved through grilling.

Sunday, February 23

(Courtesy South Beach Wine & Food Festival)

As the festival weekend comes to a close, treat yourself to bellinis, bloodys and bagels at this sweet and savory event hosted by Zak “The Baker” Stern at The Palms Hotel & Spa’s lush tropical gardens. Known for his artisanal breads and pastries, Zak and co. will also serve breakfast sandwiches, quiches, and other egg dishes.

Join Jet Tila, Andrew Zimmern, and Aarti Sequeira for an Asian Night Market on the beach that promises “a vibrant celebration of Asian cuisine with a boldly flavored menu featuring sushi, Pad Thai, and a myriad of other delights.” The bustling market will also serve up a special performance by rapper and DJ Rev Run of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC.