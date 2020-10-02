Macallan’s Latest Scotch Whisky Helps Protect the River Spey

The Macallan

A dram of the fine whisky is fantastic, but how about a whisky that in fact celebrates rich outdoor heritage with an eye toward the future? The Macallan Edition No. 6 lives up to that pursuit admirably, marking a new frontier for the legendary distillery in a nod to The Macallan Estate’s vibrant wildlife.

It’s a fitting homage to the River Spey, home to vibrant Atlantic salmon and renowned the world over for its beauty (as well as its location with The Macallan Estate). Alongside the lauded new whisky offering, The Macallan is launching a charitable partnership with the Atlantic Salmon Trust to protect these at-risk fish, and that’s worthy of a dram to celebrate. Even the bottle itself features a vibrant blue design that calls to mind clear waters, salmon and blue skies.

The excellent single malt whisky was crafted by The Macallan Whisky Maker Steven Bremner, who used a combination of five American and European oak sherry seasoned casks to capture various elements of the river and The Macallan Estate. Bottled at 48.6 percent ABV, The Macallan Edition No. 6 brings together inspiration as diverse as The Macallan’s Ghillie, Robert Mitchell, who serves as guardian of The Macallan’s stretch of The River Spey, plus global fly fishing brand Hardy (in a nod to craftsmanship).

“From its early days of whisky making almost 200 years ago, The Macallan has been strongly inspired by and intrinsically connected to nature. Edition No.6 is inspired by the natural world surrounding our Distillery, in particular the vibrant and energetic River Spey”, said The Macallan Whisky Maker Steven Bremner.

How do these diverse inspirations translate into the whisky itself? The final product reflects the same quality and heritage that’s been at the heart of The Macallan’s work for nearly two centuries: This whisky features flavors as diverse as ripe plum, sweet oranges and cinnamon, to go along with a finish that includes spicy fresh fruits, creamy chocolate and toasted oats.

Available for an accessible retail price of $150, it’s a whisky that’s as inspiring as the landscape from which it originated, and that’s a cause worth celebrating to us.