The Macallan's Ultra-Luxe Scotch Whisky Comes in a Leather-Bound Book

At $80,000 per bottle, Tales of The Macallan Volume I is guaranteed to be the crown jewel of any fine spirits collection.

The Macallan

An unassuming leather-bound almanac and handcrafted crystal decanter come together to create an extraordinary presentation for Tales of The Macallan Volume I.

The Macallan

Looking first at the Golden Aiguillette liquid within, the single malt was crafted by The Macallan Lead Whisky Maker, Sarah Burgess. The 44.6-percent ABV scotch whisky's complex notes of sweet wood smoke, antique oak, ripe fruits and wood spices first began developing upon distillation in 1950.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Macallan

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The luxe bottle was created by historied French crystal maker Lalique. As for the book, it's an homage to Captain John Grant, who built The Macallan's spiritual home on the 485-acre Easter Elchies Estate in 1700, as Decanter notes. Illustrations by British artist and traditional print maker Andrew Davidson help tell Grant's story.

The Macallan

Per The Macallan, here are this ultra-rare whisky's official tasting notes:

Nose: Grapefruit zest, antique oak, vanilla, melon, wood smoke, nutmeg, ripe plum and almond.

Grapefruit zest, antique oak, vanilla, melon, wood smoke, nutmeg, ripe plum and almond. Palate: Peach and apple, wood spice with ginger and hints of clove, sweet wood smoke and Yuzu.

Peach and apple, wood spice with ginger and hints of clove, sweet wood smoke and Yuzu. Finish: A medium finish with citrus and sweet oak.

The Macallan

Tales of of The Macallan Volume I costs more than $82,000 per bottle. Contact the distillery here if you're interested in buying one of just 350 examples.