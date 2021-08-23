Here Are The Most Instagrammed Rooftop Bars in the World

La Perchoir

Few things inspire envy quite like a snap of a cocktail and a killer view, which explains why summer night social media feeds are inundated with boozy photos captured at rooftop bars.

And interest in these perched pubs, lounges and clubs has only skyrocketed since COVID-19-related restrictions eased up. According to Google Trends data, worldwide searches for the phrase "rooftop bar" have spiked by over 35 percent this summer compared to last. But which towering hotspots get the most love on social media?

UK-based furnisher Home Essentials looked at 75 of the most buzzed- and blogged-about rooftop bars and measured popularity based on the number of times each has been hashtagged on Instagram. From a Parisian watering hole with an unimpeded view of the Eiffel Tower to a must-visit Vegas day club, here are the world's 10 Instagrammed rooftop bars:

Le Bain at the Standard, New York

#lebainnyc - 10,000 Tags

Pergola on the Roof, London

#pergolaontheroof - 10,400 Tags

Les Ombres, Paris

#lesombres - 11,200 Tags

Heli Lounge Bar, Kuala Lumpur

#heliloungebar - 11,200 Tags

Baba Nest, Phuket

#babanest - 11,500 Tags

Chill Skybar, Ho Chi Minh City

#chillskybar - 14,400 Tags

Le Perchoir, Paris

#leperchoir - 21,500 Tags

#1altitude - 28,900 Tags

Mercury Lounge, Dubai

#mercurylounge -35,900 Tags

#draisbeachclub - 60,000 Tags