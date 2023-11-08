These Psychedelic Canned Wines Are Drinkable Works of Art

Eric Wareheim of “Tim and Eric” fame has launched the trippiest-looking canned wines on the market.

Eric Wareheim—the actor, writer, and comedian best known for being one half of beloved absurdist comedy duo Tim and Eric—is making a splash in the wine world as cofounder of Las Jaras with longtime winemaker Joel Burt.

The pair make artfully-packaged, organically farmed, and eminently drinkable California wines, including a new 2021 edition of their flagship Sweet Berry Wine, featuring a trippy rendering of John C. Reilly as Dr. Steve Brule on the label.

They’re also offering a new canned wine brand, Waves, in collaboration with L.A.-based visual artist Jen Stark, that features their most mind-bending artwork yet, wrapping Stark’s signature psychedelic renderings around slim aluminum cans.

Here, Wareheim and Burt break down Waves three canned varietals:

2022 WHITE WINE

90% Chenin Blanc, 10% Albariño

“Chenin Blanc is the star of our 2022 vintage of WAVES White Wine, its exultant expression of succulent stone fruit benefits from a little Albariño giving the wine more definition and minerality. This wine has aromas of pippin apple, honeydew melon, and grapefruit along with hints of wet stone. The palate shows melon, grapefruit and a gentle sparkle with racy acidity—conjuring up nostalgia about that soft drink Squirt that we enjoyed on hot summer days as kids.”

2022 ROSÉ WINE

55% Zinfandel, 38% Carignan, 4% Barbera, 3% Viognier

“For our WAVES Rosé we strive to make what we consider the ideal rosé for a take-anywhere can—a wine that is refreshing, light and zippy with big fruit. Our 2022 vintage of WAVES Rosé is no exception. This combination of varieties resulted in a powerhouse of freshness with aromas of pomegranate and red plum along with hints of stone. The gentle sparkle really makes this a fun wine to enjoy straight out of the can alongside a beach read or a picnic spread. The palate expresses raspberry, gooseberry, and white cherry in abundance with bright acidity and a bolster of texture in the finish.”

2022 RED WINE

69% Merlot, 14% Zinfandel, 13% Carignan, 4% Chenin Blanc

“Our 2022 vintage of WAVES Red Wine is perfectly juicy and quaffable due to co-fermented Zinfandel juice with Merlot skins. The nose has aromas of black plum, earth, dark cherry and violets. The palate has an unctuous core of black plum and cocoa powder with only the slightest wisp of mouth-coating tannin and a long dry finish. Enjoy frosty cold!”

WAVES canned white, red and rosé wines retail for $10 apiece at http://waves.wine and select retailers.