2023 ‘World’s Best Bar’ List Taps Top Cocktail Lounges

Check out the top ten cocktail dens from the “World’s 50 Best Bars” list here.

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

For the second year running, Barcelona is home to the world’s best watering hole. At least according to the annual World’s 50 Best Bars list, which, like the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, is curated by culinary media company William Reed.

Sips, positioned in the heart of Barcelona’s L’Antiga Esquerra de l’Eixample district, took the torch from last year’s frontrunner Paradiso, which is also located in the vibrant Spanish city.

Sips founders Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

Founded by cocktail industry titans Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez, this year’s winner is described by the World’s 50 Best Bars Academy as “an unfussy and playful ‘drinkery house’” featuring an “atmospheric interior” with “muted pastel and gold-accented seating orbiting a futuristic workstation in place of the traditional bar.”

William Drew, 50 Best’s Director of Content, added: “As the brainchild of cocktail-world icons Marc Álvarez and Simone Caporale, Sips was destined for greatness even before it rocketed into the list at No. 37 just a few short months after opening in 2021. The bar seamlessly translates contemporary innovation and technical precision into a playful cocktail program, accompanied by the warmest hospitality, making it a worthy winner of The World’s Best Bar 2023 title.”

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

This year’s selections were voted in by The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy’s 680-memeber panel of expert bartenders, consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from 28 global geographic regions. All voting was done anonymously and independently adjudicated by professional services network Deloitte.

Check out mouthwatering imagery from the World’s 50 Best Bars top 10 picks below, and head to the organization’s website to view the entire list.

1. Sips – Barcelona

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

2. Double Chicken Please – New York

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

3. Handshake Speakeasy – Mexico City

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

4. Paradiso – Barcelona

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

5. Connaught Bar – London

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

6. Little Red Door – Paris

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

7. Licorería Limantour – Mexico City

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

8. Tayēr + Elementary – London

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

9. Alquímico – Cartagena

(The World’s 50 Best Bars)

10. Himkok – Oslo