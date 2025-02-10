This Beloved Michter’s Whiskey Just Got Even Better

Bomberger’s PFG Kentucky bourbon is precision-aged in French oak to perfection.

(Michter’s)

Kentucky-based Michter’s Distillery has released a line extension to its cult favorite Legacy collection. Bomberger’s PFG is a Kentucky bourbon finished in French oak barrels custom-made to exacting standards—with a price point that leaves it in affordable territory for anyone who can track one down.

PFG or references the Precision Fine Grain of the oak in the secondary barrels. After first aging in traditional bourbon barrels, Bomberger’s PFG is placed in proprietary French oak barrels that are selected for their fine grain structure and toasted and charred to proprietary specifications. The whiskey rests in these barrels for an unstated amount of time before bottling.

The French oak in these barrels is sourced from a number of regions—forests called Tronçais, Allier, Nevers, and Vosges. The staves are air-dried for 40 months or more in France before the barrels are constructed. “The result is a medley of engaging aromas,” explains Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, “from confectionary to floral, a palate of beautifully integrated fruits and herbaceous notes with a full body and a luxurious, creamy texture that lingers with soft spice and chocolate.”

Bomberger’s PFG is an impressive line extension to Bomberger’s Declaration Bourbon, which is one of the ways that Kentucky-based Michter’s has chosen to honor the Pennsylvania heritage of their brand. The Michter’s Brand traces its roots back to 1753, when a Swiss Mennonite farmer named John Shenk opened Shenk’s distillery. A name change to Bomberger’s Distillery in the 1800s was followed by a 20th-century change to Michter’s Distillery.

Bomberger’s and Shenk’s both release once a year, typically closer to the end of the year, so it seems that this new release is meant to balance out the release calendar. That’s good news for those of us who hate the wait for new Michter’s releases, which generally takes until April, when Michter’s 10-Year Bourbon often drops.

But the most refreshing news is that the MSRP will be a modest $140. There’s no word about how many cases they’ve created for this first release, but my bet is that it’s not going to be substantially different from the other Legacy releases. So if you see one, grab it—otherwise it’ll be another 12 months of wait.

