This ‘Encyclopedic Whisky Collection’ Is A Spirits Connoisseur’s Dream

The monumental auction represents the largest collection of rare spirits ever offered by Bonhams in the U.S.

(Bonhams)

For discerning collectors of liquid gold, a rare and unparalleled opportunity is on the horizon. Bonhams, the esteemed global auction house, is offering up “The Encyclopedic Whisky Collection,” a monumental grouping of high-end whiskies that promises to prove pivotal in the landscape of luxury spirits auctions. Amassed over a quarter-century by a single, visionary American connoisseur, this comprehensive compilation of rare bottles boasts not only exceptional provenance but also impeccable storage, a testament to the mystery collector’s unwavering dedication.

This extraordinary collection, comprising over 300 lots, will be unveiled across two distinct sales. The highlight will be a live auction on June 26, marking the first-ever live sale at Bonhams’ new Boston saleroom. Before that, an online-only sale of 250 lots, all offered without reserve, will run through June 30, providing a broader entry point for collectible whisky enthusiasts. This dual-pronged approach represents the largest collection of spirits ever offered by Bonhams in the U.S., cementing its place as a landmark event in the world of covetable whiskies.

“The Encyclopedic Collection is a landmark in every sense—the largest single-owner spirits offering ever presented by Bonhams in the United States, and now marking the opening of our new Boston saleroom,” commented Amayès Aouli, Bonhams Global Head of Wine & Spirits. “It embodies the vision, scale, and ambition of a passionate collector and also echoes a new and transformative chapter for Bonhams.”

The Macallan in Lalique, 65 Years Old (Bonhams)

Indeed, this one-of-a-kind assortment is a veritable liquid library, tracing the complete history of Scotland’s greatest whiskies while also featuring the very best of American and Japanese expressions. Sean Purce, Senior Specialist of Fine Wines and Rare Spirits at Bonhams, aptly summarized the collection’s ethos: “An undeniable common thread linking the offerings in this sale is that these distilleries, and this consignor, have all resisted, and continue to resist, the temptation to compromise. Instead, they’ve doubled down on craftsmanship, and eye for the future, and staying true to their beliefs, knowing true excellence in whisky is measured by the depth of its flavor and the integrity of its liquid. For one collector to possess the most prized whiskies of the world is, to say the least, encyclopedic.”

The Balvenie DCS Compendium Chapter 1 (Bonhams)

Among the 52 covetable lots featured in the live sale on June 26, a true highlight will be the offering of a complete series of Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars alongside all five chapters of the DCS Compendium. This marks a historic first, as a full Macallan Six Pillars set has never before been presented alongside the entire DCS Compendium collection in a single auction. The legendary partnership between The Macallan distillery and the esteemed French crystal maker Lalique resulted in six unique art pieces, each housing an exceptional whisky aged between 50 and 65 years. These individual masterpieces, with estimates ranging from $46,000 to $75,000, represent the pinnacle of both design and distillation. Complementing these are the DCS Compendium Chapters 1-5, launched in 2015 to honor the legacy of Malt Master David C. Stewart.

The Macallan in Lalique, 62 Years Old (Bonhams)

Each chapter comprises five single cask whiskies exploring unique themes, from “Distillery Style” to “Malt Master’s Indulgence.” With estimates between $34,000 and $50,000, this is the first time all five chapters will be offered together, providing a rare opportunity for those seeking a deep dive into Macallan’s unparalleled artistry. For those eager to expand their personal cellars, the “Bonhams Skinner: The Encyclopedic Whisky Collection: No Reserve Online Edition” will offer 250 lots from June 19 to 30, all without reserve. This online component ensures that a wider audience can partake in this unprecedented event, securing a piece of whisky history. “The Encyclopedic Whisky Collection” at Bonhams is more than an auction—it’s a celebration of the enduring allure of the world’s finest spirits.