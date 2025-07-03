This ‘Garden Party’ Gin Cocktail Is A Perfect Summer Sipper

Here’s how to make the most popular sip of the season, courtesy of Austin’s Powder Room cocktail lounge.

(Courtesy of Powder Room)

Mai Tais, Mojitos and G&Ts are all classic, heat-beating summer cocktails. But if you want to impress guests from behind the bar cart, consider shaking up the Garden Party. “We love this cocktail because when it’s in the dead heat of summer, you want something light and refreshing to help you cope with the hot Texas climate,” says David English, general manager of Austin’s Powder Room cocktail lounge. “This drink has a familiar flavor profile akin to an herbaceous take on the Gin Rickey. Cucumber and basil round out a dry, citrusy gin cocktail that is sure to be the relief you need on a hot summer day.”

(Courtesy of Powder Room)

Though it just recently celebrated its first anniversary, the Powder Room has already carved out a distinct identity—a feat made even more impressive when you consider the bar scene boom that’s accompanied Austin’s recent population spike and ongoing urban development. Billed as a “timeless social saloon with a playful, retro edge,” its highly stylized—but still inviting—decor is certainly a major draw. The sprawling main room, upholstered banquettes and large central bar feature soft curves, warm woods, polished brass and rich textiles—all of which meld seamlessly to create an at-ease atmosphere that’s punctuated by thoughtfully curated pieces of retro flair, such as hung classic Vogue photos and vintage glassware.

(Courtesy of Powder Room) (Courtesy of Powder Room)

But even more so than furnishings or decor, the thing that gives Powder Room its defined aura is a rule: No phones. “In a world full of screens, Powder Room is intentionally cell phone–free,” says Powder Room marketing director Keaghan Coile. “We want guests to be fully present—to talk, flirt, connect and lose track of time without the buzz of notifications. It’s a place where the art of conversation is alive and well.”

Cowboy Coffee (Courtesy of Powder Room)

If the well of conversation does run dry for a moment, patrons won’t miss their devices’ mindless distractions. “To keep the energy dynamic, we layer in curated music and live performances,” adds Coile. “DJs set the tone, often accompanied by unexpected guests like vocalists, electric guitarists or saxophonists who improvise alongside the set. The result is a live music experience that’s intimate, high-vibe and always evolving. Every night has its own rhythm, and no two are ever quite the same.”

San Lazaro (Courtesy of Powder Room)

For first-time patrons, bartenders recommend trying their take on a Cowboy Coffee, which replaces vodka with bourbon for a barrel-aged twist, or San Lazaro, a riff on the cult-favorite Corpse Reviver No. 2 featuring gin infused with Earl Grey tea. But if you want to try the single most popular seasonal cocktail on Powder Room’s menu right now, look no further than the recipe below:

Garden Party

Garden Party (Courtesy of Powder Room)

2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin (or your favorite gin)

1/4 ounce Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

1 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup

4 basil leaves

4 cucumber slices

Top with soda water or tonic

Place all ingredients, except the soda water, in a cocktail shaker. Muddle the cucumber and basil thoroughly. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a Collins glass and top with soda water. Garnish with cucumber peel and fresh basil leaf.