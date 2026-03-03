This Macallan Single Malt Scotch Celebrates Paris With New ‘Distil Your World’ Bottle

The fifth edition in the collection toasts to the City of Light with a $4,750 price tag.

(The Macallan)

Capturing the essence of a region and a sense of place in a bottle of whisky is a quest only the best whisky makers can perfect at times, and The Macallan remains up for the challenge with a richly inspired, culinary-tinged Distil Your World: Paris offering.

Working with the trio of Roca brothers Jordi, Joan and Josep Roca, proprietors behind Micheliin-starred El Celler de Can Roca, Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell sought to “capture the essence of Paris,” a quest that involved “bringing together the precision of whisky making with the artistry of haute cuisine.” For Campbell and co., that meant using a marriage of both ex-bourbon and cognac casks in the aging process, along with seeking inspiration in everything from Parisian-style ingredients. Of course, American & European sherry seasoned Oak casks also play a prominent role typical of The Macallan (in the best way possible).



In arriving at the final liquid, inspirational cues were taken from French crockery, cookware, preparation, aroma and flavor, lending themselves quite elegantly to pastry-forward, sweet fruit and gentle spice notes in delicate fashion in this refined new Scotch offering.

(The Macallan)

The question of truly distilling the essence of a place guides the luxurious, limited-edition series, as The Macallan notes that each of its five entries (from Mexico to Hong Kong, New York City and London) represent “our endeavor to document and share with the world how we seek knowledge and insight, how we understand what is happening to the planet and take inspiration from it.” In the case of this ultra-premium new whisky (which boasts an SRP of $4,750), that means an approachable 47.2 percent ABV Scotch expertly blends carefully chosen Macallan casks with liquid aged in rare Cognac oak for a distinctly Parisian touch.

(The Macallan)

The offering joins previous “Distil Your World” entries toasting to the likes of New York City, each release with its own characteristics tied to global icons, like a heavy reliance on a flavor profile inspired by world-renowned Parisian baked goods for its latest debut.

(The Macallan)

And while The Macallan just partnered with 007 to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Diamonds Are Forever, this new release is markedly different in character and approach, another treat for enthusiasts of The Macallan who value the depth and breadth of the famed Speyside distillery’s luxe lineup. With touches of sandalwood and almond croissant on the nose, plus delicate brioche and toasted oak notes on the palate, a warm oak finish wisely complements this one-of-a-kind whisky offering.

(The Macallan)

Even the beautiful color of the whiskey delves into the heart of the city itself, evoking a Parisian sunrise viewed from Montmartre, the distillery noted. Complete with inner artwork crafted by Paris-based artist Cassandre Montoriol, the release is housed in a crisp white box with a city map charting the distiller Campbell’s travels across the city in sculptural detail.

(The Macallan)

The quest to craft this edition carried deep personal meaning for Campbell, the whisky maker noted. “In building its flavors, I layered new ideas over the signature character of The Macallan to create something familiar, yet a little unexpected,” she said. “I took a piece of Paris home with me – and this release is my personal interpretation of that journey.”

(The Macallan)

And because no Scotch release is an island, so to speak, an elegant film accompanies the offering and its packaging, tracing Campbell and Joan Roca’s gastronomic journey across the city through meetings with acclaimed Parisian chefs and a cultural deep dive celebrating the legendary city.

(The Macallan)

Of the trip across a city with the highest number of three-star Michelin restaurants in the world, Roca was uniquely moved by the experience. “Our challenge was to create a menu inspired by the essence of Paris –an experience where French haute cuisine meets l’art de vivre and l’art de la table,” he said. For now, this exclusive offering is available only to members of The Macallan Society, with a select number of U.S. national and local releases hitting shelves this coming April.