This N.Y.C. Steakhouse Is America’s Best, According To Meaty New Rankings

Parrilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires topped the global list of steakhouses.

The Butcher’s Feast at Cote Korean Steakhouse (Credit: Gary He)

A New York City steakhouse has been crowned the best in North America—at least according to the carnivorous experts at the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, which recently released its annual rankings.

Cote Korean Steakhouse in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood clinched the number four spot worldwide, making it the highest-ranking American steakhouse on the organization’s list. The number one spot went to Parrilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires, with Bodega El Capricho in Jiménez de Jamuz, Spain and Margaret in Sydney, Australia taking second and third place, respectively.

While New York steak connoisseurs have long vouched for enduring favorites like Peter Luger, Keens, Strip House, Minetta Tavern, Sparks or St. Anselm as preferred perches to devour buttery slabs of beef, Cote is no stranger to critical acclaim.

Cote has two Michelin stars and is the first and only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in the U.S. The eatery infuses the traditional American steakhouse experience with Korean barbecue techniques, serving Japanese Wagyu beef and USDA-Prime certified steaks that are dry-aged in-house and cooked on smokeless tabletop grills. In addition to the New York flagship, Cote also has locations in Miami and Singapore.

“The heart of Cote’s menu is its ‘Butcher’s Feast,’ an assortment of meticulously selected finest USDA cuts that showcase both quality and culinary craft,” says World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants in their sizzling review of the eatery. “Each piece of meat is a testament to flavor and texture, designed to be grilled right at your table. Accompanying these prime selections are traditional Korean banchan and vibrant sauces, which add depth and complexity to each bite.”

Gracious Hospitality Management, the restaurant group behind Cote, also operates Coqodaq, an upscale Korean fried chicken eatery that’s garnered buzz for pairing the humble bird with caviar and Champagne.

The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants has been grading the globe’s top steak spots since 2019. This year, the group’s “steak ambassadors” visited 850 restaurants while assembling rankings of worldwide steak supremacy. The group’s main points of ranking criteria include meat quality, steak selection, quality of service, wine list, reservation system, and interior design.

Check out the full list of top-ranked steakhouses around the world here.