This Ritz-Carlton Resort Is Elevating The Virgin Islands’ Culinary Scene

A new chef is making waves following a $100 million revamp at the five-star Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas.

We’ve always considered the U.S. Virgin Islands to be an under-appreciated destination. While ritzier Caribbean spots like St. Barths get all the media attention, it’s easy to overlook the fact that we have a tropical paradise right on our doorstep, so to speak. With the indefinite closure of the Rosewood-owned Caneel Bay in St. John, it’s true that luxury resort options are a bit limited. But in the wake of a $100 million revamp completed in 2020, the five-star The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas has just named a new chef and culinary team and revamped its restaurants, leading a culinary renaissance in the idyllic islands

Set within 30 acres of waterfront overlooking Great Bay, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas blends historical significance with modern refinement. The property stands as a “testament to Caribbean hospitality,” the brand notes, “where Mediterranean architecture meets island sensibility, creating a destination that honors both cultural heritage and natural beauty.”

The posh resort’s backstory began in the early 1990s with the Grand Palazzo Hotel, where Italian-inspired design created a distinctive coastal sanctuary. Arched walkways and commanding columns stood in striking contrast to the tropical landscape, while terracotta accents captured the warm Caribbean light. The overall effect made it look as if the property had been extant since the 1920s.

When The Ritz-Carlton took it over, making this their very first Caribbean venture in 1996, they preserved the original lobby’s architectural significance while reimagining the guest experience. The Grand Palazzo Building continues to welcome visitors, its design bridging European and Caribbean influences through a “harmonious interplay of light, shadow, and sea breezes.”

A connection to this heritage also lives on through the Lady Lynsey, the resort’s catamaran named for the original hotel owner’s daughter. The sleek sailing craft carries guests across the waters of St. Thomas, maintaining the spirit of maritime exploration that has long defined these islands, “where each journey reveals hidden coves and marine sanctuaries teeming with vibrant coral gardens.”

Following a $100 million renovation completed in 2020, the resort’s 180 rooms and suites as well as its signature Club quarters emerged renewed, each space beautifully updated to frame the natural allure of the Caribbean seascape. Private terraces extend living spaces into the open air, blurring the boundary between interior comfort and island beauty in a pitch-perfect, postcard-worthy manner.

The top-class three-bedroom Presidential Suite spans an impressive 3,515 square feet, featuring five bathrooms with rain showers and freestanding tubs—unique in the Caribbean—and offering unmatched views of the sea’s changing moods. It is hands down the most impressive luxury suite in the USVI, favored by visiting celebs and jetsetters alike.

In November, the property named a both a new Director of Food & Beverage, Jonathan Hernandez, and a new Executive Chef, Andrea Montuori. “These dynamic additions to the leadership team, alongside the debut of renovated dining venues Sails and Coconut Cove, underscore the luxury resort’s commitment to delivering elevated, innovative dining that celebrates the rich flavors of the Caribbean,” the property notes.

Under Montuori, the culinary program has evolved into a celebration of island identity and maritime bounty. Montuori’s career began in his family’s Sardinian kitchen and led through prestigious establishments like Hotel Hassler Roma and The St. Regis Vommuli Maldives, and he brings the depth of his experience to each dish. “His philosophy, shaped by years of island living, emphasizes the distinctive character of local ingredients and traditional preparation methods,” the brand says.

At the newly redesigned seaside Sails restaurant, the menu draws inspiration from the surrounding waters. Caribbean Spiny Lobster Salad and Reef Fish Tartar showcase the morning’s catch, while the Sea to Sails experience transforms dining into an intimate journey through regional flavors. Guests select their fish directly from the day’s harvest, initiating an exploration of Caribbean culinary traditions.

Coconut Cove, with its unobstructed views of Great Bay, demonstrates the resort’s commitment to sustainable practices and local sourcing. The space has been reimagined with materials that echo the natural environment, while dishes like Reef Snapper and Charred Baby Octopus celebrate the biodiversity of Caribbean waters. New decor meanwhile creates an atmosphere where casual luxury meets environmental consciousness.

“We are thrilled with the expertise, passion and commitment to excellence Mr. Hernandez and Chef Montuori are bringing to enhance our food & beverage experiences, leading our ladies and gentlemen in the culinary space with a fresh energy,” says Laura Jarvinen, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas. “The creativity and dedication they are adding to our island paradise and newly renovated eateries is sure to shine and provide our guests with authentic Caribbean flavors with a sustainable lens.”

The property is designed to balance moments of reflection with opportunities for discovery. The spa integrates local healing traditions into its treatment menu, drawing from indigenous wisdom and botanical knowledge. And the unique Topgolf Swing Suite offers a contemporary counterpoint, featuring 80 virtual golf courses and social gaming experiences for intimate gatherings.

Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool appears to merge with the horizon, winding sinuously along palm-tree dotted terraces. Private cabanas, positioned to capture prevailing breezes, provide sheltered retreats for contemplation or conversation. Native plantings create natural corridors for island wildlife, supporting local ecosystems while enhancing the guest experience.

“In preserving its historical character while embracing sustainable innovation, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas creates opportunities for meaningful engagement with both the landscape and culture of the Virgin Islands,” the property states.”Each sunrise viewed from a private terrace, each locally sourced meal, and each evening spent under the stars contributes to an unfolding narrative that captures the enduring appeal of Caribbean life—where luxury serves not as an end in itself, but as a lens through which to experience the natural splendor and rich cultural heritage of these remarkable islands.”