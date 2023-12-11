This Single Malt Scotch Has Been Crowned The Best Whisky Of 2023

Toast the end of 2023 with Whisky Advocate’s Top 10 bottles of the year.

Whisky Advocate has tapped Glenglassaugh Sandend Single Malt Scotch as the spirits bible’s 2023 Whisky of the Year.

Glenglassaugh Distillery–situated on the north coast of Scotland overlooking the North Sea—produces Scotch that is often described as a “coastal” Highland malt. Whisky Advocate further detailed the winning whisky’s qualities in a statement announcing the publication’s top honor:

This non-age statement expression, named for the bay offshore, is bright and delicate, with aromas of citrus and minerality leading to a luscious palate filled with layers of flavor revealing peach, apricot, honey, pound cake, and vanilla, all accented with a touch of sea salt. Rolling spices help create an explosive, long-lasting finish. It’s gentle yet complex, and above all, an easy sipper you can just sit back and enjoy.

Following Glenglassaugh Sanded (95 points | $70 | Single Malt Scotch), the rest ofWhisky Advocate’s Top 10 Whiskies of 2023 are as follows:

2. Highland Park Cask Strength (Batch 4) | 95 points | $100 | Scotch Single Malt

3. Westland Garryana (No. 8) | 94 points | $150 | American Single Malt

4. Little Book Chapter 7 “In Retrospect” | 95 points | $150 | Blended American

5. Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage | 95 points | $275 | Bourbon

6. Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2023 | 94 points | $150 | Bourbon

7. Dewar’s Double Double 21 year old Mizunara Oak | 94 points | $150 | Blended Scotch

8. Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest | 94 points | $102 | Scotch Single Malt

9. Bardstown Bourbon Co. Collaborative Series Foursquare Rum Finished | 94 points | $160 | Blended American

10. GlenDronach Cask Strength (Batch 12) | 94 points | $105 | Scotch Single Malt

Each year, Whisky Advocate reviewers blind taste hundreds of whiskies, ranging from rare and extremely limited releases to new and emerging labels.

The selection of the Top 20 prioritizes quality (based on score), value (based on price), availability and “X-factor”—the “element that creates excitement in a whisky, whether it be flavor or an innovative idea.”

The full Whisky Advocate Top 20, with profiles for each whisky, can be found here.