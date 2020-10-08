Top Ramen Hiring First-Ever 'Chief Noodle Officer' For $10,000 Payday

"If you’re a noodle fanatic or self-proclaimed ramen recipe guru, this dream job is for you.”

Forget about that CEO dream job, as Top Ramen creator Nissin Foods is launching an Instagram campaign to hire a "Chief Noodle Officer", and the CNO gig comes with a bowl full of perks for instant noodle fanatics.

In celebration of National Noodle Day and Top Ramen’s 50th anniversary in the U.S., Top Ramen has partnered with Top Chef All Stars winner Melissa King to launch a nationwide search asking: ​How Do You Top Ramen​?

Noodle lovers are urged to take to Instagram -- using #HowDoYouTopRamen and tagging @OriginalTopRamen-- and share photos of their favorite custom ramen recipes, noodle toppings and memories of Top Ramen, that inexpensive staple of college students and stoners around the nation.

The winning submissions will be featured across Top Ramen’s social channels and judged by King with one grand prize winner receiving the cheeky title of Chief Noodle Officer, a 50 year supply of Top Ramen and a $10,000 payday.

“As the inventor of instant ramen, Nissin is proud of our place in history and all that we’ve done to bring new innovations and delicious Top Ramen products to people across the U.S. for the past 50 years,” said Mike Price, CEO of Nissin Foods USA, in a statement.

“The Chief Noodle Officer is the perfect way to celebrate this important company milestone. If you’re a noodle fanatic or self-proclaimed ramen recipe guru, this dream job is for you.”

The position pays tribute to instant ramen noodle connoisseurs everywhere who get creative with signature ramen dishes and want to master their inner Top Ramen chef.

Responsibilities include "being at the top of your ramen game and strong slurping skills," says the Nissin Foods job ad. To learn more about the carb-loading gig and to complete submission guidelines, visit @OriginalTopRamen on Instagram by October 30, 2020.