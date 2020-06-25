Truly’s Hard Seltzer Ice Cream Is a Boozy Summer Treat

Truly Hard Seltzer

It's hard to think of a more ideal summer treat than ice cream spiked with booze. You could technically live off that. And Truly Hard Seltzer would be fine with that if you did, as they've partnered with Tipsy Scoop to make a hard seltzer-infused ice cream variety pack.

Truly's new treat comes in four flavors based on their Lemonade Hard Seltzer variety pack -- Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Original Lemonade Ice Cream, Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream, and Mango Lemonade Sorbet.

The Truly Lemonade ice cream & sorbet variety pack plus cans of Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer are available now, and let's be clear about this: There is definitely alcohol in the mix. These frozen treats contain legit hard seltzer and every pint has a 5% ABV. So keep it away from the kids.

Just imagine the kinds of epic slushy shakes you could make with this stuff. The next socially-distanced backyard event would be made.

You can purchase seltzers and ice cream now via TipsyScoop.com for $60. If you just want the pints, they're available for $48. Get a big variety pack for $89 at Goldbelly.com.