WhistlePig & Liquid Death Unearth ‘GraveStock’ Wheat Whiskey That’s Aged In Casket-Shaped Barrels

(WhistlePig)

WhistlePig whiskey just dropped a new limited-edition spirit, WhistlePig GraveStock Wheat Whiskey, that’s proofed with Liquid Death Mountain Water and ghoulishly aged in casket-shaped barrels. The Vermont farm-based whiskey distillery—best known for headline-grabbing releases like a Super Troopers-themed cannabis-infused maple syrup and a Scotch-satirizing “Badönkådonk” whiskey— is once again channeling its cheeky spirit beyond the barrel courtesy of a partnership with Liquid Death.

Robb Report points out that the new release is just the latest WhistlePig bottle collaboration launched with other brands, following “CampStock (aged in barrels charred by a Solo Stove), PiggyBack Legends Series (subjected to g-forces in an F1 training facility while still inside a barrel), and SmokeStock (smoked using Traeger Grills apple barbecue wood).”

Meghan Ireland, Head Blender at WhistlePig, said of her latest bottle: “The custom casket-shaped foeders where GraveStock Wheat Whiskey finds its final resting place are the first of their kind, and a bucket list experiment we—literally—went big on.: She added that the graveyard-style vessels “add character in a subtle way that lets the nuance of the wheat whiskey shine. Wheat’s softness and easy style is rounded out with bright notes of honeysuckle, biscotti and butterscotch.”

(WhistlePig)

“Many bottled water brands are just processed municipal tap water, but our Liquid Death Mountain Water comes from real American mountain ranges that produce some of the best water in the world,” added Greg Fass, VP of Marketing at Liquid Death. “Proofing an already delicious WhistlePig whiskey with our premium mountain-sourced water is the type of attention to detail that should take this bottle to the next level.”

For those seeking a “transcendent summer sip,” WhistlePig suggests mixing GraveStock Wheat Whiskey into a “DeathBall” cocktail with Liquid Death’s sparkling waters and teas. Options include the “Classic DeathBall” with original sparkling Mountain Water, the “Pork Belly Up DeathBall” using Severed Lime sparkling water, or the sweeter “Armless Palmer DeathBall” with Dead Billionaire iced tea.

WhistlePig GraveStock Wheat Whiskey is bottled at 86 proof and presented in a 750ml bottle with a suggested retail price of $74.99. It is available for a limited time at select liquor stores, bars, and restaurants nationwide, as well as at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com.