White Claw Debuts Bigger, Stronger 'Surge' Hard Seltzer

The 8% ABV seltzer arrives just in time for summer.
White Claw Surge

White Claw, one of the first major players in the ever-popular hard seltzer game, is rolling out a stronger "Surge" version of its low-carb alcoholic drink.

The boozier bubbly ups the alcohol content from 5 to 8 percent ABV and increases the can size from 12 to 16 ounces. Each serving contains just two carbohydrates, but the extra alcohol and volume take the calorie count from 100 to 220. Two flavors will be available at launch—Blood Orange and Cranberry.  

White Claw Flavor Collection No. 3

Hypebeast reports that White Claw is also launching a new Flavor Collection No. 3 variety pack featuring the fan-favorite Mango, as well as new Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry variants. Each 12-ounce can weighs in at the familiar 5-percent ABV. 

While White Claw definitely helped make hard seltzer a staple beverage in college dorms and calorie counters' households, the trendy brand isn't the first to strengthen its formula. Four Loko makes a 12-percent hard seltzer, while PBR's "Stronger Seltzer" and Bud Light's "Platinum Seltzer" both match White Claw Surge at 8 percent. 

Priced at a relatively expensive $2.99 per can, White Claw Surge hits shelves this month, according to Thrillist

