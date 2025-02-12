Why Cayman Cookout Is The Caribbean’s Greatest Food Festival

The elite culinary fest serves up famous chefs and mouthwatering experiences at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman.

José Andrés recording his “Longer Tables Live” podcast with Formula 1 driver George Russell. (Courtesy of Cayman Cookout)

José Andrés sure knows how to make an entrance. The Spanish superchef, who has been lavished with two Michelin stars, a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for his work with World Central Kitchen and multiple James Beard awards, just pulled up to the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman hotel’s beachfront in a bright orange motorboat styled to look like a Corvette. Andrés emerges from the eye-catching vessel in a soggy chef’s jacket and swim trunks and ambles into his packed paella demo under a tent at Cayman Cookout, an annual food festival curated by the legendary French chef Eric Ripert. He grabs a mic and begins slinging jokes and asides in a thick Spanish accent, much to the delight of the crowd.

“When the lionfish see me, they all go!” Andrés bellows while detailing a recent fishing expedition in search of his favorite invasive delicacy. As his team prepares paella in several large pots, Andrés asserts his dish’s supremacy over risotto, then playfully grabs a front row attendee’s Marriott Bonvoy-branded personal electric fan to cool off as his crew hands out caviar-and-truffle-flecked omelettes and glasses of white strawberry sangria.

Andrés at his paella demo (Courtesy of Cayman Cookout)

But for the paella demo’s guests, basking in the star wattage of a world-renowned chef is far more intoxicating than any mere wine punch. Even as Ripert—the mastermind behind Manhattan’s three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin—New Orleans icon Emeril Lagasse, and fine dining restaurateur Daniel Boulud look on from the beachy sidelines, it’s clear that Andrés’ shtick has riveted the crowd, many of whom paid thousands per day to attend the week-long gathering.

More than 500 guests turned out for the 2025 Cayman Cookout to indulge in dinners, demos and immersive activations that featured more than 20 famed culinarians, including Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Bizarre Foods chef Andrew Zimmern and global bartending champion Charles Joly. While Andrés may be the Cayman Cookout’s reigning clown prince, Ripert is its father figure: A 1,000-drone show at the fest’s marquee Barefoot BBQ event even culminated with a rendering of his face in the night sky. He also hosted the fest’s most exclusive outing, a private jet trip to Jamaica’s GoldenEye resort, where a lunch hosted by Craggy Range Wines set VIPs back an additional $5,000 per person.

“Top Chef” host Kristen Kish serving up beach bites. (Courtesy of Cayman Cookout)

While relaxing poolside at the Ritz-Carlton, Ripert reflected on the legacy of the elite gustatory gathering that he founded in 2009. “The Cayman Islands were already pretty well known by the scuba divers and the bankers,” Ripert said. “But now it’s well known for good food and the lifestyle. We have a lot of repeat customers, which is amazing. I asked someone this morning on the beach how long they’ve been coming, and it was their 16th time. So since day one they come back, because first of all, it’s freezing at home in New York. And every year, it’s always different.”

Set upon the white sands and sparkling crystalline waters of Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Cookout is revered by regulars for the idyllic Caribbean setting and a relaxed, toes-in-the-sand atmosphere. When compared to bigger urban events like Aspen’s Food & Wine Classic, South Beach Food & Wine Festival and the New York City Wine & Food Festival, it seems positively intimate. John D’Amico, a real estate developer from Destin, Florida, previously attended the Aspen and South Beach festivals as well as smaller food fests in New Orleans and Florida, and came to Cayman Cookout 2025 after the urging of his longtime friend, Lagasse.

(Courtesy of Cayman Cookout)

“I’ve been hearing about this event for years and years so we finally came down to see what it’s all about,” D’Amico said. “I love it. I’d absolutely do it again. Obviously we like the tropical destination but it’s just a great coming together of great food, great people and great drinks.” In comparison to other luxe food fests, D’Amico declared, “This is more fun. It’s more concentrated and intimate.”

For Zimmern, the award-winning chef and TV host known for his Bizarre Foods franchise, the Cayman Cookout is also a way to champion local cuisine and sustainability. “I am not trying to be the food police and tell people they’re bad for eating Maine lobster when they’re in the Caribbean,” Zimmern said during a chat in a Ritz-Carlton luxury suite. “But my hope is that people don’t. I want them to eat local fish. I want them to eat local goat. I want them to eat local chicken. I want them to eat local vegetables. Because I think, in doing so, we are better global citizens. And I think we are at a time in our world’s history where it is no longer a canard of any kind to say that our food systems are almost irreparably broken.”

(Courtesy of Cayman Cookout)

Zimmern, who hosted a “Discover Cayman” event that highlighted a myriad of tasty local fare served in outdoor booths, echoed the oft-heard sentiment that the Cayman Cookout’s smaller size is key to its appeal. “This started as a very small sort of private party on the beach. When José and Eric and Tony [Bourdain] began this, and then started inviting other chefs, it turned into the feather in the cap that every culinarian wants to be involved in. It’s very precious in the best sense of the word. It’s just so intimate. We really do get to know the guests who are here. We’re around. We’re all living in the same place. We see them at breakfast. We see them on the beach. We’re all together here. And that creates a really special, wonderful vibe that you cannot mimic.”

(Courtesy of Cayman Cookout)

At the event’s farewell brunch, which featured a head-spinning assortment of heaping caviar tins, raw seafood on ice blocks featuring renderings of star chefs, cured meats, fine cheeses, decadent pastries and egg-laden entrees, Zimmern faced off in a brunch battle against South Florida chef Dean Max, whose dish ultimately prevailed, as judged by an expert tasting panel of Ripert, Kish and Joly.

As for next year’s festival, expected to again take place over Martin Luther King Day weekend in January, expect more activations sponsored by an array of corporate sponsors, including Certified Angus Beef, Marriott Bonvoy Visa Credit Cards from Chase, Moët & Chandon Champagne, Rational Combi Ovens, and private jet charter Wheels Up, which offered its high-flying customers a discount to attend the fest.

(Courtesy of Cayman Cookout)

“While the core essence of the Cayman Cookout continues to captivate with its unmatched culinary experiences and extraordinary location, these partnerships subtly amplify the appeal of the event, ensuring it remains as engaging and intriguing as ever, year after year,” said Ritz-Carlton general manager Marc Langevin over email. “This seamless blend of exclusivity and prestige reinforces the Cayman Cookout as a premier destination for those who appreciate the art of fine dining and bespoke experiences.”

Ripert is already thinking of how to upgrade the offerings for 2026’s Cayman Cookout. This year’s tournament of Pétanque—a bocce-style lawn game that’s popular in the Cayman Islands—spurred Ripert to plan an even more challenging chef battle for next year. “We’re thinking of a chef’s competition while they are canoeing through mangroves,” he said. “And then obviously along the way there may be some drinks here and there and some food and making sure it’s connected to the Cookout the way it should be. That’s something that we are discussing. After it ends Sunday night, we’re already starting to think about next year on Monday.”