Wild Turkey Launches Austin Nichols Archives Gold Foil Edition Bourbon

The 16-year-old, 120-proof limited edition channels the cult-favorite “Cheesy Gold Foil” whiskey.

(Wild Turkey)

Wild Turkey has unveiled a new limited-edition annual bottle series that’s inspired by the whiskey distillery’s vintage past. The brand debuted the launch of the Austin Nichols Archives Collection, a line designed to commemorate some of the most coveted and cult favorite bottles in Wild Turkey’s history.

The inaugural release in the series, Gold Foil Edition, is a 16-year-old, 120-proof Kentucky straight bourbon that’s crafted to capture the spirit of an iconic 1980s and 1990s vintage affectionately known among whiskey enthusiasts as “Cheesy Gold Foil.”

The new series arrives on the heels of the conclusion of Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep series last year. It also marks the first Wild Turkey line led by Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell, representing the third generation of the Russell family blending legacy.

“Austin Nichols Archives has been a labor of love, and I’m excited to finally share it with bourbon lovers everywhere,” Russell said in a statement shared by Wild Turkey. “Gold Foil Edition was the perfect bourbon to launch the collection. Inspired by a personal favorite of mine and of many Wild Turkey fans, I drew on everything I’ve learned from my father and grandfather to create a whiskey that honors the Wild Turkey legacy.”

Russell first conceived the series more than a decade ago to honor his grandfather, Master Blender Jimmy Russell. The project aims to reimagine classic bottlings through a modern lens while maintaining the distillery’s traditional approach to bourbon production. The Gold Foil Edition pays tribute to the whiskeys produced during the industry’s so-called “Glut Era,” a period when American whiskey fell out of consumer favor and distillery inventories swelled. During that era, Jimmy Russell frequently blended older, mature barrels into standard bottlings, resulting in a distinctively deep profile and a “mature oak funk” highly sought after by modern collectors.

To recreate that specific flavor profile, the Gold Foil Edition underwent a longer aging process and was bottled at a higher proof. The non-chill filtered bourbon was matured in barrels sourced from Wild Turkey’s Camp Nelson F, D, and E rickhouses. According to the distillery, the bourbon features tasting notes of dark fruit, mature oak, cherry cola, clove, and dark honey, with a finish of peppery spice, brown sugar, and leather.

The packaging also draws from the brand’s history, featuring a canister with an autumnal hunting scene that nods to Wild Turkey’s origin story. The interior features gold foil lining and a label modeled after the original vintage bottle. The distillery noted that each annual release in the series will include a different hidden “Easter egg” for fans to discover.

Wild Turkey Austin Nichols Archives Gold Foil Edition will be available in limited quantities in select markets starting this month for $400.