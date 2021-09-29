September 29, 2021

Wild Turkey ‘Master's Keep One’ Bourbon Is a 101-Proof Special Edition

Wild Turkey’s father-son master distillers merged their preferences to create this $175 limited-edition expression.
Wild Turkey's Master's Keep series has been serving up the Kentucky bourbon brand's finest and eldest tipples since its inception in 2015. The intoxicating saga continues with the sixth release, Master's Keep One.

The arrival of this 101-proof, 50.5-percent ABV expression coincides with Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell's 40th year of service. He shares the position with dad Jimmy Russell, the world's longest-tenured master distiller. 

As such, Master's Keep One merges the father-son whiskey wizards' preferences—a selection of mid-aged, eight-to-10-year bourbons from Jimmy, and a 14-year bourbon picked by Eddie. 

The blend of brown elixirs was then sent off for a second maturation in barrels that were toasted and charred in one of Eddie's favorite timber rickhouses. 

Wild Turkey describes the finished product as having "notes of toasted and charred oak result in an enticing aroma of sweet honey and brown spice, with bold vanilla, butterscotch, and caramel that evolve into a fresh and lingering toasted oak finish."

“Wild Turkey’s heritage was built on family values, a love for whiskey-making, and an endless search for bold flavors,” Eddie says of the bottle. 

Master’s Keep One honors the tools, techniques and tradition that my father handed down, and is a culmination of our shared love of bourbon. Jimmy instilled in me the most rewarding lessons for success in work and life—passion and discipline—and I’ll always be grateful to him for setting me on this path 40 years ago.”

Priced at $175, Master's Keep One will be available for a limited time at select retailers soon. Keep an eye on Wild Turkey's website to get a jump when it drops. 

