Willem Dafoe & Laphroaig Debut ‘Willem by Willem’ 14-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch

The limited-edition release comes with a contest that could land one creative scotch fan a starring role alongside the legendary actor.

(Laphroaig)

Willem Dafoe’s partnership with Laphroaig now officially includes a special single malt release, and the upcoming whisky debut is tied into a contest that will grant one creative scotch lover the chance to star alongside Dafoe in a short film later this year.

“Willem by Willem” is a 14-year-old Scottish single malt, and as you’d expect from Laphroaig, it is peated and starts its life in ex-bourbon barrels. It’s an interesting whisky that Dafoe selected himself, explaining that of the things he sampled, this liquid made his “tastebuds and curiosity come alive the most.”

What differentiates Willem by Willem from Laphroaig’s other whiskies is some extended maturation—in comparison with the Laphroaig 10, it’s been given an extra four years of aging (which typically has a mellowing effect on the smoke, brine, and other intense flavors imparted by the peat). Furthermore, Willem by Willem is finished for some time in Oloroso sherry casks—a popular aging vessel for other Islay peated malts like Lagavulin and Bowmore—which adds richness, sweetness, and depth to the whisky.

“I made my final choice based on the whisky that evoked the most curiosity about its taste – something I still can’t put my finger on, but that’s half the fun. For me, when I sip ‘Willem by Willem’ I experience…you tell me.”

If you’re expecting tasting notes, well, so were we. Normally this is where we’d share official notes from the distillery, but Laphroaig’s Senior Whisky Maker, Sarah Dowling, is setting up the contest. “Our experience with whisky is so personal, from how we drink it… to the different opinions about its taste. It was important to Willem and me that we selected a rich and complex spirit, unmistakably Laphroaig, but which allowed people to interpret and enjoy it in their own way. The whisky speaks for itself, and I look forward to hearing what it is saying to people around the world.”

(Laphroaig)

And that, it turns out, is the game. Starting in June when the whisky begins hitting shelves, Laphroaig will begin taking entries for its “Unphorgettable, No Notes” contest. Fans will be able to share their interpretation of the whisky’s taste in any creative medium they choose, from a poem or sketch to a short film. The winning contestant will star alongside Dafoe in his next short film with Laphroaig, set to be filmed later this year.

If you’re thinking this is just another celebrity partnership bottle, you’d be ignoring some important details. Dafoe’s partnership with Laphroaig became official last year, but he’s been a fan of the liquid for a long time. While Dafoe characterizes himself as an occasional drinker, he nevertheless gravitates towards interesting liquids and has previously mentioned a love both for Laphroaig and, interestingly, grappa.

More broadly, this is just a good-fitting partnership; Laphroaig is a unique, captivating, and weird whisky represented by a man who has filled films with unique, weird, and captivating performances for decades. A new whisky was inevitably going to be part of this partnership, and from what little we’ve been told by Laphroaig, this liquid seems to be a good fit, both for Dafoe and for the newcomers that will hopefully be attracted to the brand by his presence in the marketing.

What we do know is the proof (53.7 percent ABV) and the suggested retail price, which is $156. We also know that fans will need to visit www.laphroaig.com after they have tasted Willem by Willem; the contest closes on August 2, 2026.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.