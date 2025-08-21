Wine of the Week: Champagne Lallier R.021 Brut

Champagne Lallier’s latest bubbly features a campaign collaboration with culinary artist Laila Gohar.

(Champagne Lallier)

It’s been an exciting year for Champagne Lallier. The historic house offered the official sparkling wine at the 2025 Oscars–the one that would have been raised to celebrate wins like Anora, The Brutalist, and Emilia Perez.

And recently, Champagne Lallier announced the newest bottles in its Reflexion series: a stunningly pure Brut and a Brut Rose, the first-ever pink wine in the line. The Reflexion series celebrates the hand of the cellar master Dominique Demarville, formerly the reigning chef de cave at a little brand called Veuve Clicquot. In the Reflexion series, Demarville flexes his technique, working with what the year gave him to make limited-release cuvees. If the year doesn’t meet his standards, the wine won’t be released.

The Reflexion line is an ode to each harvest, their way of capturing a snapshot of each year. 2021 was a tough one. Severe spring frosts and constant rain made growing conditions difficult. The grapes that came out of the year were remarkably fresh. To balance out that lightness, Demarville added a touch of 2020 wine that Champagne Lallier holds back for blending purposes.

Layla Gohar tastes the first sips of the new Reflexion wine. Credit: Chamapgne Lallier

The resulting wine is jubilant in color, with a pale yellow hue. The nose sings with notes of key lime and ripe mandarin, balanced out by notes of blooming honeysuckle and honey. It’s wonderfully salty on the open, but balanced out by rich, roundness and a finish that stretches on forever. I sat on my sunny back pato with friends, savoring each sip over bites of scallops and yuzu-kissed oysters.

What’s perfect with Champagne? Caviar. To celebrate the new launch, Champagne Lallier tapped culinary creative Laila Gohar, a culinary artist behind Gohar World. She’s collaborated with the brand in the past, including an elegant set of caviar spoons and seafood picks, hand carved from mother of pearl. $65

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.