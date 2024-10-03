Wine Of The Week: Dom Pérignon Toasts Jean-Michel Basquiat With Artsy Champagne Collection

Featuring artwork from one of Basquiat’s most influential pieces, 1983’s “In Italian.”

(Dom Perignon)

Showing up to a party with a bottle of Dom Pérignon is always a good move, and now the high-end Champagne brand has made its bottles even more appealing by covering its special-edition Vintage 2015 bubbly in art by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Leveraging Basquiat’s ongoing cultural relevance, Dom Pérignon dropped a special edition of its 2015 Vintage, featuring artwork from one of Basquiat’s most influential pieces, In Italian (1983). The eye-catching designs wrap around three unique gift boxes, each depicting a different section of the painting.

The bottles themselves feature a hybrid emblem—a fusion of Dom Pérignon’s historic shield and Basquiat’s famed three-branched crown. The crown, a recurring motif in Basquiat’s work, “symbolizes power and the elevation of his subjects”, according to the bubbly brand, which adds: “These symbols create a visual representation of the meeting between two creative forces—each representing excellence in their respective fields.”

(Dom Perignon)

In addition to the special-edition gift boxes, Dom Pérignon teased an exclusive, upcoming “uberpiece”—a collector’s item available in just eight pieces worldwide. While the Basquiat boxes pay tribute to In Italian through three distinct designs, the yet-to-be unveiled uberpiece “is designed for true connoisseurs of both fine art and luxury wine” and was created in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency that represents renowned visual artists, estates, and foundations, including Basquiat’s.

Dom Pérignon has previously collaborated with several modern art icons, including Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and now Basquiat. The Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 Jean-Michel Basquiat special edition is available now at select retailers for $305 each.