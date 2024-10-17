Wine Of The Week: Jay-Z’s Armand De Brignac Champagne Pops Vintage Bubbly

The hip-hop mogul’s champagne brand just dropped its first vintage release.

(Armand de Brignac)

Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Champagne just unveiled a new limited-edition bubbly that’s the perfect bottle for would-be ballers to pop at nightclub banquettes the next time the deejay turns up “Empire State of Mind.”

The Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 is the brand’s first-ever vintage release is crafted with 70 percent Pinot Noir grapes from the finest Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards, including Mailly and Verzenay. The remaining 30 percent Pinot Meunier comes from Chigny les Roses, Rilly la Montagne and Ludes, resulting in a rarefied combination of fruits and aromas for the celebrity Champagne bottling.

With only 1,258 bottles of Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 available globally, each metalized 1.5L magnum bottle is inscribed with a unique number (1 to 1,258) to showcase the rarity of the cuvée, and finished with hand-applied French pewter labels before a final hand polishing.

The Champagne rested in cellars for more than 7 years before it was disgorged on February 8, 2024. Armand de Brignac’s Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 will be available at select retailers worldwide beginning in November. $3,400