Wine Of The Week: Jay-Z’s Armand De Brignac Champagne Pops Vintage Bubbly

The hip-hop mogul’s champagne brand just dropped its first vintage release.

Oct 17, 2024
(Armand de Brignac)

Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Champagne just unveiled a new limited-edition bubbly that’s the perfect bottle for would-be ballers to pop at nightclub banquettes the next time the deejay turns up “Empire State of Mind.”

The Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 is the brand’s first-ever vintage release is crafted with 70 percent Pinot Noir grapes from the finest Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards, including Mailly and Verzenay. The remaining 30 percent Pinot Meunier comes from Chigny les Roses, Rilly la Montagne and Ludes, resulting in a rarefied combination of fruits and aromas for the celebrity Champagne bottling.

With only 1,258 bottles of Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 available globally, each metalized 1.5L magnum bottle is inscribed with a unique number (1 to 1,258) to showcase the rarity of the cuvée, and finished with hand-applied French pewter labels before a final hand polishing.

The Champagne rested in cellars for more than 7 years before it was disgorged on February 8, 2024. Armand de Brignac’s Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 will be available at select retailers worldwide beginning in November. $3,400

Tags:

Read This Next

Wine Of The Week: Dom Pérignon Toasts Jean-Michel Basquiat With Artsy Champagne Collection

Wine Of The Week: Dom Pérignon Toasts Jean-Michel Basquiat With Artsy Champagne Collection

By Maxim

How To Taste Wine Like A VIP In Napa Valley This Fall

How To Taste Wine Like A VIP In Napa Valley This Fall

By Maxim

Wine Of The Week: Royal Tokaji Essencia

Wine Of The Week: Royal Tokaji Essencia

By Maxim

Widow Jane’s Black Opal Is A Blend Of Rare Bourbons That’s Aged For 20 Years

Widow Jane’s Black Opal Is A Blend Of Rare Bourbons That’s Aged For 20 Years

By Maxim

The Best Holiday Wines

The Best Holiday Wines

By GAYOT

The Best Wines $20 & Under in 2024

The Best Wines $20 & Under in 2024

By GAYOT

Amante 1530 Amaro Liqueur Cocktails

Amante 1530 Amaro Liqueur Cocktails

By GAYOT

Wine of the Week: Mouton Cadet 2023 Rouge X Pierre \| Bordeaux, France

Wine of the Week: Mouton Cadet 2023 Rouge X Pierre \| Bordeaux, France

By GAYOT

Wine of the week: Nid Tissé 2022 Radian Vineyard Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara, California

Wine of the week: Nid Tissé 2022 Radian Vineyard Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara, California

By GAYOT