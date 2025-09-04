Wine Of The Week: Veuve Clicquot x Jacquemus

Veuve Clicquot tapped fashion star Simon Porte Jacquemus to collaborate on a limited-edition Champagne.

The embroidered linen bottles nod to Jacquemus’ South-of-France background. (Veuve Clicquot)

Every year, Veuve Clicquot taps a big name in design or culture to weigh in on the newest release of La Grande Dame, a liquid ode to Madame Clicquot and her love of Pinot Noir-based sparkling wines. Two years ago, sculptor Paola Paronetto added her artistic touch to the bottles. In 2020, Yayoi Kusama gave Veuve Clicquot the polka dot treatment.

This year, the storied Champagne brand is rolling out a limited-edition collaboration with Simon Porte Jacquemus, the founder and creative director of fashion brand Jacquemus. He took Veuve Clicquot’s signature color—a vibrant yellow—and threaded it through the draping linen that wraps the bottle and its box. Classic Jacquemus, it’s bold and whimsical, well worth showcasing on a shelf.

(Veuve Clicquot)

“La Grande Dame 2018 is the outcome of simple materials, meaningful gestures, and strong women’s stories, yet it is ultimately a celebration of – and for – optimistic and memorable moments,” adds Jacquemus. “From the bright and joyful spirit to the excellence in savoir-faire, I admire and share the same values as Veuve Clicquot.” The release will also include a silver Champagne bucket and glass cooler inspired by Jacquemus’ Mediterranean roots. Each silverware item was handcrafted by artisans, with over 40 hours of work put into each piece. $225

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.