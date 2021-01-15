Woodford Reserve Bourbon Launches Chocolate Collab For Valentine's Day

Woodford Reserve

Think of the culinary pairings you know and love best, from the simple (a beer and a shot, anyone?) to the more refined, then amp things up even further, and that’s where you’ll encounter the latest and greatest from Woodford Reserve. The lauded distillery is taking things to the next level in time for Valentine’s Day via a bourbon-and-chocolate partnership with Phillip Ashley Chocolates.

That’s right: Chocolate and Woodford Reserve’s Double Oaked Bourbon now go hand-in-hand. Here’s the scoop: The famed distiller’s Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall developed a tasting guide with three different Phillip Ashley Chocolate pairings, all designed to bring out the “sweet aromatic flavor notes” of Double Oaked Bourbon (the chocolates being used are white chocolate, milk chocolate with almond and a sea salt dark chocolate).

After all, who doesn’t love chocolate and bourbon? Sounds to us like a fun unique tasting and pairing activity for an at-home Valentine’s Day.

The partnership gets even better, though, and here’s where Phillip Ashley Rix and Phillip Ashley Chocolates (out of Memphis) enter the equation. Rix worked to come up with four custom-made chocolates, all hand-painted and featuring bourbon-accentuating recipes like blonde chocolate with caramel apple finished with sea salt, and a maple-infused dark chocolate.

These chocolates are set to be unveiled at bourbon tasting events nationwide, and will also be sold at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Can’t make it to the distillery? Follow Woodford Reserve on Instagram and stay tuned for your chance to win two boxes of chocolates from the delicious and innovative partnership (20 winners will be selected, and they’ll then participate in an exclusive private, virtual tasting experience with Rix and Woodford Reserve’s McCall).

In the meantime, you can pick up Woodford Reserve’s Double Oaked Bourbon for $54.99 to warm up your winter nights. We can think of no better way to raise a glass in style and comfort at home than with bourbon and chocolate for Valentine’s Day.