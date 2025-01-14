Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon Is Now Available Nationwide For The First Time

Pour yourself a Double Double.

(Woodford Reserve)

Kentucky-based Woodford Reserve is finally making one of its best bourbons available for a national audience this year. For the first time since it was created in 2015, Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon will be available to the entire U.S. market — not just those lucky enough to live near the distillery itself.

Double Double Oaked originally debuted a decade ago, but the first release in 2015 was part of the Distillery Series — exclusively available at the distillery’s shop. This special release originally debuted as an experimental batch, but was replicated multiple times after it was well received by the whiskey-drinking community.

While there are some great double-barrel bourbons, they can be a hit-or-miss category, and many prominent distilleries have “missed” over the last decade. Adding the influence of a second barrel can be difficult — some whiskey makers are able to use a second barrel to draw out specific flavors, the way a music producer levels a track. Unfortunately, some whiskeys have bad acoustics — muddy, unintelligible, and flat flavors.

Woodford has, for a substantial time, managed to nail their levels with this release. The distillery makes their Double Double Oaked by aging standard Woodford Bourbon in a second new oak barrel for two additional years. That second barrel — which is heavily toasted and lightly charred — imparts a spicier profile. This whiskey is a darker coffee bean color, with pronounced marshmallow, maple syrup, hickory-dark sweetness, and cherry and berry fruit flavors.

“This handcrafted double-barreled bourbon has a deep richness unlike any other American whiskey on the market,” said Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall in a release. “Resting 5-7 years in the first barrel, then up to two years in a second barrel, this liquid … is unexpected and complex.”

Unfortunately for the general public outside of Kentucky, this bottle has been an incredible challenge to get your hands on — not impossible, but unlikely without some secondary inflation and/or grey-market deeds. That changes this year. While the release is still fairly limited in volume, the supply is evenly dispersed.

At $200 for a 700 mL bottle, Double Double is going to compete well with other special finishes for best annual release under $300 — arguably a bargain price point as prices continue to go up. At 90.4 proof, it’s sippable right out of the bottle and proofed to perfect balance. It’s also a little easier to let yourself say, “I’ll have a double.”

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for perspectives on drinks, and stuff.