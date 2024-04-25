‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ List Ranks North America’s Hottest Cocktail Spots

Drink in the full list of the top 50 bars in North America for 2024.

(Superbueno NYC)

World’s 50 Best Bars has ranked the hottest cocktail dens in North America, tapping Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy in the top spot, followed closely by downtown Manhattan’s Superbueno.

(Handshake Speakeasy)

In fact, eight of the top 10 spots were split between the Big Apple and Mexico City, including appearances by New York City watering holes Overstory and Martiny’s to round out the top five.

(Superbueno NYC)

Across the top 50, a dozen NYC spots made the cut, while 26 of the top 50 were located in the United States. New Orleans’ well-regarded Jewel of the South was the best-performing Southern bar at No. 6, followed by Miami’s Café La Trova at No. 13.

Of the vibrant Superbueno, the World’s 50 Best Bars program noted that its “cocktail program meshes the flavors of Mexico with a barspoon of NYC,” while also calling out “a festive environment buzzing with a diverse crowd from early afternoon opening through to late-night close.”

(Milady’s)

Among stalwarts and upstarts, SoHo cocktail den Milady’s continued its ascent, jumping six spots to no. 44 after debuting at no. 50 on the heels of the former dive bar’s re-opening in 2022.

(Superbueno)

And south of the border, Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour held steady with another top-20 showing, further cementing the idea that the country’s capital city is one of the most exciting locales in the world for a next-level cocktail.

(Katana Kitten)

A favorite among industry veterans and cocktail enthusiasts alike, New York’s faux-divey Japanese concept Katana Kitten landed just outside the top 10 at no. 12.

(Atwater Cocktail Club)

To close out the top 50, the World’s Best Bars, North America edition tapped Atwater Cocktail Club as “one of Montreal’s most charismatic cocktail bars.”

Start plotting your next cocktail-centric getaway, whether to New York City, Mexico City or somewhere in between. Drink in the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars here:

The 2024 List Of ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ North America Edition