This Swanky London Bar Has Been Named The World's Best Drinking Den

Connaught Bar Leonardo Filippini

London's luxurious Connaught Hotel is now home to the world's premier watering hole, according to an annually released list of World's 50 Best Bars.

Connaught Bar Courtesy

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Connaught Bar was named No. 1 following extensive consultations with over 500 industry figures, bar owners and batenders. Lead by director of mixology Agostino Perrone, the elegant establishment is known for Cubist-inspired decor, well-dressed staff, and a Martini trolley experience during which bartenders mix up personalized drinks to guests. A scotch and sherry mix dubbed the Magnetum was cited as one of Connaught Bar's standout cocktails.

"Hats off to Connaught Bar, undoubtedly one of the finest cocktail bars of our time," Mark Sansom, Content Editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said in a statement. "The institution has earned a place on the list every year since 2010 and it has gradually grown in stature to become the world-beating bar it is today."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dante Courtesy

New York City's Dante, which was previously named the world's best bar by both the Spirited Awards and World's 50 Best Bars in 2019, notched second place. No.3 went to The Clumsies in Athens, followed by Atlas in Singapore. The latter was previously featured in Maxim's list of best hotels and bars on the southeast Asian island.

Meanwhile, four other NYC-based venues cracked the top 50: Attaboy at No. 12, Nomad at No. 13, Katana Kitten at No. 16, and Employees Only at No. 38. Visit the World's 50 Best Bars website to see the full list.