Lego Creates Full-Size 1:1 Model of Ducati Panigale V4 R Superbike

Lego Technic's modular building blocks have been pushed to the absolute limit once again to build a 1:1-replica of a Ducati Panigale V4 R.

The choice in vehicle is no accident, as Lego recently announced a 646-piece kit for the Italian motorcycle marque's most powerful production bike. By contrast, the full-size, 400-pound superbike model was hand-assembled assembled using 15,000 Legos over a 400-hour period by Italian artist Riccardo Zangelmi.

Zangelmi, who had never worked with Lego Technic elements before, used mostly beams and pins in red, black, and light gray to recreate the 221-horsepower track eater. His work was unveiled alongside the real thing with special guest and Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso at the Modena circuit on June 19.

"Almost everyone at some point in their lives has played with LEGO bricks at least once, but seeing up close a replica of the Panigale V4 is something incredible and at a very high level," Dovizioso said.

Lego Technic has yet to its Ducati Panigale V4 R kit, which features a miniature version of the 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine with a two-speed gearbox that's actually operable, an active steering head and suspension, exhaust pipe, windshield, dashboard, and disc brakes. It's currently listed for $69.99 with a "Coming Soon" status online.