The Best Fourth of July Weekend Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Save big on gear, tech and style essentials with these All-American deals.

Adidas/Todd Snyder x Timex/Harman

The Fourth of July is different this year. Sure, there will still be back yard barbecues, hot dogs, beer, and even fireworks but gatherings will likely be smaller and quieter. A holiday is a holiday, though, and even if you're working from home, it's often a good idea to shut off all the work programs and go shopping with some great deals to choose from. Independence Day weekend has inspired retailers from Adidas to J. Crew and Todd Snyder to deliver discounts on clothing, gear, and furnishings. These are some of the best sales you'll see this summer. We've selected 15 below, but you need only hit up Google to find many more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Adidas

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Just use code SUMMER for 25 percent off men's shoes and apparel. Shop here.

American Trench

Get 20 percent off merchandise sitewide with code FIREWORKS. Click here to shop.

Backcountry

Take up to 40 percent off best-selling gear, including brands like North Face and Osprey. Check out the deals here.

BBQ Guys

This is a big sale—Fourth of July grilling gear up to 60 percent off. Brands include Weber, Lynx, and Traeger. Shop here.

Bear Mattress

With the code JULY20 consumers will save 20 percent off items sitewide and receive a pair of free pillows in the bargain. Click here to shop.

BioLite

Take as much as 20 percent off camping and hiking gear from the energy company, no code necessary. Get your gear on here.

Burrow

Home furnishings retailer Burrow runs a spend more, save more sale. Save as much as $500 off at checkout with code USA. Start shopping here.

Harman

The audio giant is taking between 10-50 percent off a ton of portable audio gear including JBL headphones. Click here to shop.

J.Crew

Just use the code GOFOURTH to save up to 70 percent off men's clothing. Check it out.

L.L. Bean

The brand synonymous with New England summer hikes is taking up to 50% off many items and a smaller 10 percent off deal for one full-priced item when you use the code SUMMER10. Shop for a bargain here.

Master & Dynamic

Just use the code WEEKEND25 to take 25 percent off purchases through July 6th. Ten percent of Master & Dynamic July sales will be donated to the NAACP LDF. Go here to shop for new headphones.

Mr Porter

Substantial menswear sale, up to 60-70 percent off some items. Shop for your bargains here.

New Balance

Take 25 percent off various styles in athletic tops, shorts, and sneakers. Click here to shop.

REI

This blowout of a Fourth of July Sale features deals on a variety of camping gear up to 50 percent off. Stock up here.

Todd Snyder

With Snyder's Fourth of July sale you can snag deals of up to 60% off more than 200 items. Bulk up your wardrobe here.