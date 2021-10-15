5 Indoor Rugs That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Living Space

From pet-friendly washables to weatherproof outdoor rugs, there’s a rug for every area of your home.

Whether your space is looking a little tired after spending more than a year at home or you’re just tired of looking at the same decor, now is the time to change up the look of your home before the holidays arrive. Rugs are one of the easiest ways to change the look of any room and make it feel new and fresh without investing in high-ticket furniture. Get the play-by-play on how to choose a rug for every room — and see how our picks are perfect for any guy’s space.

Here are some rug selections from Grayson Bagwell, Director of Business Development and all-around expert at Rugs.com.

Make Washable a Must-Have

“Washable rugs have come a long way and every space can use at least one. If you have friends and family over and want to spend more time having fun with your crew and less time worrying about spills, washable rugs are your answer. Kitchens, dining rooms, and entryways — or any room where spills happen or mud gets tracked in — need a rug that can go directly into the washing machine and come out looking brand new again. No harm, no foul.”

Red and Blue 6′ x 9′ Mangata Washable Rug – $139

Brick 5′ 3′ x 5′ 3′ Francesca Washable Square Rug – $69

Embrace Earth Tones

“Interior-designer approved, natural jute rugs go with just about any design aesthetic, from modern penthouse to colonial farmhouse, and are the foolproof rug choice if you are worried you will make a mistake when it comes to design. Natural jute rugs provide a neutral, warm backdrop, but are also super-durable for high-traffic areas. The natural elements in jute rugs add a sense of earthy calm and are a great choice for bedrooms to add a dose of grounded sophistication.”

Ivory 5′ x 8′ Chunky Jute Rug – $249

Navy Blue 8′ x 10′ Braided Jute Rug – $479

Look for a Luxe Lookalike

“Printed rugs are the new hot trend in rugs and are perfect for the guy who needs a super-durable option that makes a big statement. With options that go from tribal to traditional, printed rugs can offer the look of an expensive Persian rug at a fraction of the price.

“An added bonus for guys who are tough on their homes, the patterns can hide daily wear and tear. Prep for compliments to pour in, because these bold picks are the perfect thing to, as one famed rug enthusiast once said, “tie the room together.”

Pink 5′ x 8′ Timeless Oval Rug – $149

Blue 5′ x 8′ Timeless Rug $149

Bring the Outdoors In

“Once relegated to patios and backyards, outdoor rugs have been upgraded with luxe materials that make them an ideal choice for indoor rooms that need to stand up to dogs, guests, and day-to-day living. Because they are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions without fading or fraying, outdoor rugs are a great stain-resistant option for living rooms, kitchens, and hallways.”

Beige 5′ x 8′ Sabrina Soto Outdoor Rug $179

Charcoal Gray 7′ 10 x 10′ Jill Zarin Outdoor Rug $259

Antiques Are Worth the Wait

“Roll out a bit of history with an antique or semi-antique rug. When shopping for a true vintage rug, make sure it says “antique,” which means it is more than a hundred years old, or a “semi-antique” rug, which just 50+ years old. Often hand-woven or one-of-a-kind, vintage rugs are a bit pricier but add unique character that can’t be duplicated. If you love the look but don’t have it in the budget to fill a big space like a living room, get in on the layered trend and put a natural jute rug down first and layer a smaller vintage rug on top.”

Black 3′ 5 x 11′ 10 Hossainabad Persian Runner Rug – $499

Brown 5′ x 10′ 3 Koliaei Persian Runner Rug – $999

