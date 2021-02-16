Amazon Alexa 'Command Center' Will Control Every Smart Device in Your Home

The ultra-thin device could be mounted on walls and control all smart home devices, music and video calls.

Amazon Echo Show 10

A wall-mounted central "command center" by Amazon is reportedly being engineered as the latest piece of smart home tech from the online shopping giant's electronics division.

According to a paywalled Bloomberg report, the device will be an even thinner 10- or 13-inch version of the HD touchscreen attached to the pictured Echo Show 10 smart speaker. Users would be able to control smart home devices, play music and videos, video-chat on a built-in camera, and communicate with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

As the Verge points out, a wall-mounted display would free up space, as opposed to taking up room on a table or shelf. Amazon already makes Echo wall clocks, while other third-party manufacturers make mounts for existing Amazon devices.

The rumored command center is being engineered by Amazon Lab126, the San Francisco Bay Area research and development team that first launched the Kindle e-reader in 2007 and went on to design the Fire tablets, Fire TV, Echo and more.

A price and release date are tentative, but the Amazon Echo command center could begin retailing for between $200 and $250 in late 2021 or early 2022. When contacted for comment, an Amazon rep refused to address rumors or speculation.