Apple AirPods Could Soon Be Able To Take Your Temperature And Check Your Posture And Hearing
Apple’s wireless earbuds could soon come with a bevy of health-centric capabilities.
AirPods may soon do more than beam music, video and phone call audio directly into your ear canal.
In an effort to make the wireless earbuds more like a health device, Apple is researching integration of a body temperature thermometer.
Citing documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal, MacRumors reports that development of AirPod prototypes with core body temperature-measuring sensors are being developed. These sensors could work in tandem with those rumored to be included on an upcoming Apple Watch due out in 2022.
Other health-focused functions being explored include a posture-correcting system that detects slouching and alerts the wearer, as well as a dedicated medical hearing aid.
The latest AirPods Pro use mics amps, and processors to increase volume and clarity during face-to-face chats via Conversation Boost. Whether an AirPod hearing aid would be an extension of Conversation Boost or employ a new system is unclear, but they’d likely be marketed for a new class of people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss as defined by an expanded FDA regulation.
None of these health features are confirmed for any future AirPods, so don’t expect an unveiling anytime before 2023.