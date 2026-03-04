Apple Reveals New MacBook Neo, MacBook Air M5, MacBook Pro M5, iPhone 17e, & iPad Air M4

Perhaps the buzziest new release is the MacBook Neo, a “budget-friendly” laptop that starts at $599.

(Apple)

Apple has unveiled a new lineup of March products, from the Apple Silicon supercharged MacBook Pro M5 to the brand new Apple MacBook Neo, an affordable laptop that’s joined by refreshes to the MacBook Air, iPhone 17e and iPad Air. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the latest products that Apple announced.

MacBook Neo

(Apple)

Apple doesn’t usually do “affordable” when it comes to laptops but the MacBook Neo changes that in a most satisfying way. At just $599, this promises to be excellent Mac hardware at a price that genuinely surprises. Don’t mistake the entry-level tag for entry-level experience, either. The Neo sports a gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple silicon powering it all. Battery life stretches to 16 hours and the aluminum enclosure is light but also, finally, offers some actual colors for a change. Coming in blush, indigo, silver, and a bold citrus make this feel more like a fashion accessory than a budget machine. Pre-orders are open now and the MacBook Neo will be available on March 11.

iPhone 17e

(Apple)

Featuring Apple’s latest A19 chip, a 48MP Fusion camera that punches well above this price point and Ceramic Shield 2 for serious drop protection, the iPhone 17e takes the reins from last year’s 16e while offering a lot more bang for the buck. Double the entry storage at 256GB is a nice bonus for anyone with a huge photo library and the overdue addition of MagSafe support opens the door to an entire ecosystem of useful accessories that were never before available on Apple’s entry-level phone. Coming in three colors (black, white and soft pink) and starting at $599 for the default configuration, the iPhone 17e is available for pre-order now and hits stores on March 11.

iPad Air M4

(Apple)

Powered by the M4 chip and arriving with iPadOS 26, Apple’s most capable tablet operating system ever, this new iPad Air is a machine for people who put their tablets through the paces. The jump in performance over the previous generation is substantial and the added memory means multitasking finally feels as fluid and powerful as iPad fans have always hoped. Coming in a super-portable 11-inch model starting at $599, or the 13-inch version at $799 for those in need of increased screen real estate, Apple’s iPad Air with the M4 chip sets a high bar for all modern tablets and should remain capable for years to come. Pre-orders are open now and the iPad Air with M4 will be available March 11.

MacBook Air M5

(Apple)

The MacBook Air line has always been a well-rounded machine, delivering enough power to take on any task the average user might need while remaining insanely portable and affordable, at least when compared to the MacBook Pro line. The M5 update makes the argument even more clear. Apple has doubled the starting storage to 512GB and added Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity that’ll future-proof the rig. All of it lives in that same impossibly thin, all-aluminum body that’s made the Air iconic. The 13-inch model starts at $1,099 (the 15-inch at $1,299), and both arrive in four finishes: sky blue (the newest addition), midnight, starlight, and silver. Short of serious professionals who require the high-end power of the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air’s versatility and affordability make it the right choice for everyone else. Pre-orders are open now for a March 11 arrival.

MacBook Pro M5

(Apple)

For professionals, the new MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max is genuinely staggering. AI performance is up to 4x faster than the previous generation and up to 8x faster than M1 machines. That’s saying something since M1 MBPs still feel plenty fast. For those working in video, 3D, music production, or any AI-assisted creative workflow, this is a category-defining upgrade. SSD speeds have doubled too, and storage starts at a generous 1TB for M5 Pro and 2TB for M5 Max. Available in 14- and 16-inch configurations, the MacBook Pro M5 Pro starts at $2,199, a serious investment but one that pays dividends for anyone who earns their living on a machine. The M5 Max configuration, starting at $3,599, is simply the most powerful laptop Apple has ever made. Pre-orders for all configurations are open now and, like all the rest, these machines are hitting stores everywhere on March 11.