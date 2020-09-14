Aston Martin Launches First-Ever Racing Simulator

Tear up the track at home.
Author:
Publish date:
Aston Martin AMR-CO1 Racing Simulator (7)

Whether you're an esports fanatic or just looking to hone your high-speed lines on the track from the comfort of your game room, Aston Martin's first-ever racing simulator is a worthy addition to any fantasy wish list.

Aston Martin AMR-CO1 Racing Simulator (4)

Designed in partnership with the UK's Curv Racing Simulaotrs, the AMR-CO1 boasts a rigid, carbon fiber monocoque, just like many of the British marque's current supercars. Meanwhile, the seating position is identical to that of the 1,160-hp Valkyrie hybrid hypercar, and the wing logo-stamped front is shaped to evoke Aston's grille design. Additionally, each of the 150 AMR-CO1 examples are offered with different colorways, accents and leather seat trims.  

Aston Martin AMR-CO1 Racing Simulator (2)

Curv Racing Simulators is headed by Aston Martin works driver and three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner, who has over 20 years’ experience in cutting-edge Formula 1 simulation.

Aston Martin AMR-CO1 Racing Simulator (8)

"Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of Esports racing, more people are now getting involved." 

Aston Martin AMR-CO1 Racing Simulator (5)

Specs on the hardware weren't released, but it runs the latest version of the acclaimed Asseto Corsa video game software.

Aston Martin AMR-CO1 Racing Simulator (1)

The AMR-CO1 is now available to order now for an eye-watering $73,595 before the first deliveries arrive in late 2020, which is still about $100,000 less than this G-force-replicating F1 sim

No image description