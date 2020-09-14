Aston Martin Launches First-Ever Racing Simulator

Aston Martin

Whether you're an esports fanatic or just looking to hone your high-speed lines on the track from the comfort of your game room, Aston Martin's first-ever racing simulator is a worthy addition to any fantasy wish list.

Designed in partnership with the UK's Curv Racing Simulaotrs, the AMR-CO1 boasts a rigid, carbon fiber monocoque, just like many of the British marque's current supercars. Meanwhile, the seating position is identical to that of the 1,160-hp Valkyrie hybrid hypercar, and the wing logo-stamped front is shaped to evoke Aston's grille design. Additionally, each of the 150 AMR-CO1 examples are offered with different colorways, accents and leather seat trims.

Curv Racing Simulators is headed by Aston Martin works driver and three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner, who has over 20 years’ experience in cutting-edge Formula 1 simulation.

"Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of Esports racing, more people are now getting involved."

Specs on the hardware weren't released, but it runs the latest version of the acclaimed Asseto Corsa video game software.

The AMR-CO1 is now available to order now for an eye-watering $73,595 before the first deliveries arrive in late 2020, which is still about $100,000 less than this G-force-replicating F1 sim.