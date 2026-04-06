Bang & Olufsen Gets Loud With Stunning Floor Speakers Inspired By Danish Design

The Zenith and Monarch Editions are the latest handcrafted, high-performance additions to the Beolab 90 line.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The ultimate in luxury audio is already evident in every soundwave pulsing out of a Bang & Olufsen floor speaker, and the brand delivers again with its new Beolab 90 Monarch and Zenith Editions.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The company notes that the ultra-premium floor-standing speaker series draws inspiration from Danish craftsmanship, and explores the intersection “where form is defined by touch and materials speak as loudly as sound.” The Zenith and the Monarch join a trio of other high-design Beolab 90 speakers (the Mirage, Shadow and Titan editions), each a distinctive exploration of aesthetics material and fabrication bolstered by remarkably high-fidelity audio. As Bang & Olufsen noted, the exceptionally well-designed new duo concludes five editions of the Atelier Centenary Series.

The Monarch edition features a blend of aluminum elements accented by angled rosewood lamellas, nodding to expert Danish designs and emphasizing wooden knots that connect the lamellas themselves. Both the rich rosewood and the ochre shade of aluminum “highlight the balance of natural and engineered materials,” the audio maker said. A symphony of pearls guides the Zenith edition, Bang & Olufsen adds, with six panels of 289 anodized aluminum spheres each.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Both the Monarch and Zenith are handcrafted in Denmark, and the new duo nods to 100 years of Bang & Olufsen in refined fashion. The new set of releases “transform the flagship loudspeaker into a work of art in tribute to a century of sound,” the company said. At the core of the newest Beolab 90 speakers are a plethora of standout hi-fi features, each seemingly nodding to and certainly improving upon the first Bang & Olufsen radio decades ago.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Chief among the exceptionally clear-sounding specs of the Beolab 90 Monarch and Zenith Editions could perhaps be the use of Active Room Compensation, which optimizes sound delivery to match the very room in which it rests. Optimizing speaker placement serves up an “elevated experience of sound within the home,” Bang & Olufsen notes.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Of the Monarch in particular, the revered audiophile favorite notes that “each element is designed to guide the eye, transforming the Beolab 90 into an object that is as considered visually as it is acoustically.” Suffice to say, the company has certainly met the moment, fidelity performance included.

Beam Width and Beam Direction Control work in harmony within the Beolab 90 to control sound dispersion, especially in what the company calls flexible living spaces. Add in the ultra-luxurious finishing touches on the Monarch and Zenith editions, and the quest for a fusion of high-end artistry and next-level audio quality appears nearly complete. Priced around $166,000, find out more about the handsome Beolab 90 lineup and the latest duo online now at Bang & Olufsen.