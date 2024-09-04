Bang & Olufsen Launches Flagship Headphones, The Beoplay H100

An all-new meaning for the term “high fidelity.”

(Bang & Olufsen)

Luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen at times seems to have two-way tunnel vision, looking back at 100 years of history and forward to, perhaps, the next 100. Its new Beoplay H100 Headphones seem to set the tone nicely in terms of audio innovation in the decades to come.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The just-released luxury headphones nod to the success of the Beoplay H95, a best-selling set of Bluetooth headphones representing a high bar to clear. The audio brand, though, says that the Beoplay H100 is “improved in every discipline,” including unrivalled high-quality sound, outstanding

digital noise cancellation, a new modular construction and a beautiful design.” One glance, at least at the exterior of the refined Beoplay H100, shows those words ring true.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Dolby Atmos sound is further complemented by titanium drivers and noise cancellation technology, all at a splurge-worthy price of $1,549 per pair. The new headphones are an homage to the past and yet a milestone for the future, said Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. “Beoplay H100 elevates what we have accomplished over the past ten decades and defines our future: An era where beautiful sound is built to

last.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Teär added the new launch “represents the true potential of what a Bang & Olufsen audio

wearable can be.” The ultra-luxe headphones go above and beyond in ways both large and small, expected and unexpected, at least for a pair of headphones, including a scratch-resistant and hardened

glass touch interface on the side of the headphones themselves.

(Bang & Olufsen)

A new detachable inner headband and lambskin leather ear pads represent luxurious touches with an ergonomic fit in mind, while three handsome colorways offer choice for every sense of style. The high-end headphones drew design inspiration from a rather unlikely place, said Bang & Olufsen Head of Design Tiina Kierysch.

(Bang & Olufsen)

“We wanted to utilize high quality materials and colors inspired by fine jewellery to create a timeless and sophisticated design,” Kierysch said. “With the solid sheen of aluminum, softness of leather and cold-to-t he-touch glass, Beoplay H100 doesn’t just champion sound excellence, it feels like design excellence.” From the immersive sound experience and next-level audio specs to the elegant look and feel of these headphones, Bang & Olufsen just might have set the tone for the next century of standout audio.