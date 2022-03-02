Bang & Olufsen Reimagines Classic Turntable With Sick New Sound System

The high-end audio brand pays tribute to 50 years of its Beogram 4000 Series turntable with the new Beosystem 72-22.

Bang & Olufsen

Vinyl sales have skyrocketed in the past decade, and it’s no wonder why: Audio enthusiasts cherish the rich, complex warmth of vinyl, and there’s now an even better way to experience your favorite records. Bang & Olufsen, the 97-year-old purveyor of iconic speaker and audio gear, is reinventing a 1970s classic with its new Beosystem 72-22.

The Bang & Olufsen story began in Denmark with the advent of the first mass-produced radio that one could operate simply by plugging into a wall, and that expertise has only grown with the times over the years. The legendary brand introduced its first soundbar in 2019, and continues to look toward the future — to say the least.

It all comes to a head with a mix of the old and the new in the Beosystem 72-22. Drop the needle on a handsome, revamped version of the Beogram 4000c turntable, complete with a set of matching Beolab 18 speakers and a thoughtfully designed Beoremote Halo controller, all incorporating solid walnut wood.

Bang & Olufsen

The well-appointed system channels the old-school appeal of vinyl while filtering the sound of iconic records through crystal-clear speakers, and the entire system is a decor upgrade in and of itself, ready to stand out stylishly in your den or living room.

The original Beogram turntable is the kind of forward-thinking innovation that left plenty of space for creativity, literally: The turntable’s design allowed space for technological upgrades that hadn’t yet made it to market yet.

The design was also famous in another way, built with shock absorbers in the chassis through leaf springs, ensuring the record won’t skip a beat despite exterior movement (the company called it “dance-proof”).

That approach eventually led to the 2020 reintroduction of the Beogram 4000c, and now, a complete home sound system follows in its wake.

Bang & Olufsen

The Beosystem 72-22 is the total package for vinyl nerds and audiophiles — vinyl lovers can use the walnut stand as a record storage unit, while the unit itself also features a remote charging station and wireless connectivity hub.

But in true analog form, the Beosystem 72-22 works best as a remarkable turntable with incredible sound quality, and Bang & Olufsen treats it as such.

Bang & Olufsen

To wit: Each purchase of the 72-22 System — of which there are only 30 in stores across the U.S. and Canada — comes with four exceptional 1972 records as gifts.

Feast your eyes and ears upon No Secrets by Carly Simon, plus The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars by none other than David Bowie, then shake things up by listening to Paul Simon’s debut and Eat a Peach by The Allman Brothers Band.

It’s as exceptional a way as any to put your new sound system through its paces, surely bolstered even further by any number of treasured records from your own collection.

After all, you’re not just investing in any standard turntable: With the Beosystem 72-22, you’re upgrading your home for the present and the future with (arguably) the best home audio experience on the planet. If we had to guess, this system will still be talked about in 50 years, just like its predecessor.