Bang & Olufsen Debuts World's First 8K OLED TV

Bang & Olufsen just released its most advanced TV yet. Called the Beovision Harmony, the 88-inch TV is also the first-ever 8K OLED TV, as well as LG Electronics' largest OLED screen.

The Beovision Harmony is just over six feet wide and the 8K screen can reveal up to 16 times more detail than you get with regular HDTV.

Bang & Olufsen has enhanced that clarity with AI-enabled features geared toward optimal presentation of the kind of programming that moves consumers to buy such a magnificent beast of a TV in the first place, like movies and major sports events.

A three-channel sound system and dual subwoofer combine to provide cinema-worthy audio, but you can still tie the Beovision Harmony to Bang & Olufsen speakers. That's as many as eight speakers to truly bring the surround sound experience home. All these functions and peripherals can run from the Beoremote One, a controller crafted out of a seamless sheet of aluminum.

Bang & Olufsen understands customers don't want technology to dominate well-turned-out decorating schemes, so consumers will have the option to customize the massive TV with a variety of façades, including oak, aluminum, brass-colored aluminum with smoked oak accents, or bronzed aluminum with walnut trim.

The Beovision Harmony 88-inch TV will hit showroom floors in Bang & Olufsen stores at the end of June 2020. It retails for $49,000. Keep an eye on bang-olufsen.com for more information.