Bell & Ross BR 05 Collection Gets First Dual-Time GMT Watch

Bell & Ross

The first dual-time zone Bell & Ross BR 05 stays true to the 26-piece collection's minimalist stainless steel that debuted in 2019.

Bell & Ross

As the name connotes, the BR 05 GMT is equipped with a Greenwich Mean Time function. Wearers can set their current time zone with on the sunray-finished black dial's 12-hour configuration, with large white contrasting numerals and indices filled with Super-LumiNova for luminescence in the dark.

Bell & Ross

The time of the wearer's country of origin is tracked using a using the red-tipped GMT hand and inner bezel's 24-hour scale, with daytime and nighttime hours appearing on gray and black backgrounds, respectively.

Bell & Ross

These features and the Swiss watchmaker's BR-CAL.325 Automatic mechanical movement are contained in a satin-finished and polished steel case measuring a moderate 41mm.

Bell & Ross bills the BR 05 GMT as the "ultimate globe-trotter's tool," and not just because it's a GMT. The simple black and white colorway echoes schemes found in airplane cockpits, where black fill prevents reflections and white indicators allow for easy readability.

Bell & Ross

Priced at $5,400, the Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT is available to purchase now with either a black rubber or stainless steel strap.