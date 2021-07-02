The Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals on Menswear, Gear and Home Goods

Score big discounts on virtually everything you need this Independence Day weekend.

Left: Adidas, Middle: Todd Snyder, Right: Luminox

The Fourth of July, and the holiday weekend itself, are jam-packed with the finer things in life. Great times with friends, cold beer and stellar menswear…yes, stellar menswear. There are plenty of 4th of July sales that guys everywhere would do well to shop. Whether you’re hunting for sneakers, home goods or bedding, discounts abound. There’s even a special deal for Maxim readers on a new vacation blazer.

Brands you know and love have slashed prices to low, low levels, so start the holiday weekend the right way: By saving some of your hard-earned cash and stocking up on style essentials in the process.

Use the code JULY for up to 30% off shoes and accessories through July 6.

Maxim readers can take 20% off the luxe poolside brand’s toweling blazers and free shipping with promo code MAXIM.

Get up to 50% off the well-stocked Bespoke Post Sale section this weekend.

Deals range from 30% to 50% off, plus an additional 50% off clearance items.

The bedding brand is offering up to 30% off mattress bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with code JULY4TH.

Get up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and decor.

Take 50% off your entire order at the famed outdoor gear retailer.

Get 30% off lenses and an additional 20% off frames with code SALETIME.

Get 50% off select end-of-season styles with the code MES2.

Take an additional 20% off at checkout through the Filson Summer Clearing Sale.

Use the code COOKOUT25 to get an extra 25% off sale styles.

Get free U.S. shipping on orders of over $98, and stock up on everything from swimwear to watches in the Huckberry Sale shop.

Get 50% off sitewide at the men's swimwear brand with the code INDEPENDENCE50 through July 4th.

$50 off select Weber grills ad special buys on patio sets.

Save on men’s apparel and more with deals ranging from 20 to 60% off.

The famed sneaker brand is offering 10% off sitewide and free shipping with the code JUL10.

Buy one candle, get 60% off a second candle with the code BOGO60.

Get $50 off the award-winning Proclamation Duo cookware set and receive a free Proclamation Dinner Bell.

Get an extra 70% off with free shipping and returns now through July 6th, then take up to 60% off new arrivals from July 7th through July 13th.

Get up to 30% off sitewide and $20 back on every order over $200 with the brand’s Peak of Summer Sale.

Take up to 50% off select styles.

20% off orders through July 5.

Get 20 percent off sitewide until July 20th

Get up to 70% off on home, outdoor and office furniture.