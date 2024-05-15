Big Green Egg Brings Back Chiminea For Grill Brand’s 50th Anniversary

Get fired up with Big Green Egg’s limited-edition Chiminea.

(Big Green Egg)

Big Green Egg is offering a limited release of its cult-classic Chiminea outdoor fireplace to celebrate the ceramic kamado grill and charcoal smoker brand’s 50th anniversary.

Originally introduced in 1999, this backyard beauty returns with a new design crackling with features for improved heat retention and distribution. The weather-proof grill boasts the same “NASA-grade ceramics” found in Big Green Egg grills, and its signature shape channels smoke upwards so users can enjoy warmth without the smoke.

It comes with Lava Rocks for sustained heat and a durable steel nest for easy placement in any outdoor space. The 2024 enhancements include a metal flue to better disperse heat and a sleek one-piece design that promises better durability than the original version.

“As the original Chiminea became a collector’s item over the past two decades, we listened to the EGGhead community about what they loved about it and what could be improved,” said Dan Gertsacov, CEO of Big Green Egg. “New customers and EGGheads gravitate towards the Chiminea as the perfect complement to their outdoor cooking lifestyle and the experience of entertaining their friends, families and neighbors.”

(Big Green Egg)

“By listening to our EGGhead community via our chat boards, social media and EGGfest gatherings around the world, we were convinced that bringing back the Chiminea was a great way to celebrate our 50th anniversary,” added Gertsacov in a statement announcing the reimagined release.

The limited-edition Chiminea is available for $689 online and throughout spring, summer, and fall 2024 through Big Green Egg’s dealer partners. To find a dealer near you, visit BigGreenEgg.com/chiminea.