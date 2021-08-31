Breitling Launches Watch Collection Inspired By Classic American Muscle Cars

The Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang and Shelby Cobra informed the design of these high-octane chronographs.

Breitling

Swiss watchmakers often focus today's most extreme supercars, like the Richard Millle x McLaren Speedtail or Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Squadra Corse collabs. That's why Breitling's new trio of American muscle-inspired chronographs is a breath of fresh air.

Breitling

Breitling

The 1960s era cars in question are the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang, and Shelby Cobra. To start, Breitling brought back its Top Time reference from same period, which originally made an affordable statement the eye with bold primary colors, stainless steel cases, and racing-themed calfskin straps.

Breitling

Donning red and black hues with its namesake's dual-flag logo on the dial, the Top Time Chevrolet Corvette pays tribute to the the original C2 Stingray. The extremely sought-after 'Vette example is still instantly recognizable in 2021, thanks to a sleek, racing prototype-inspired silhouette.

Breitling

Breitling

The Top Time Ford Mustang gets a green main coat with brown secondary accents, as well as the model's iconic speeding Stallion at 12 o'clock. 'Stang fans will already know the honorary ride is the first-gen Mustang that debuted in 1964 and launched the pony car segment with a selection of powerful rides suited to everyone from family men to rock stars and racing drivers.

Breitling

But it's the Top time Shelby Cobra rendered in blue and brown that will likely appeal to the most hardcore muscle car historians. Before Carroll Shelby designed the Le Mans-winning Ford GT, he paired excess British AC bodies with the American automaker's big-block V8s to create a timelessly potent roadster. His menacing Cobra badge appears at the 6 o'clock position.

Breitling

Breitling

Functionally, Breitling's Top Time Classic Cars collection is underpinned by two different architectures. In a 42mm case, the 'Vette and 'Stang both house the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 25, a self-winding 1/8th-second chronograph movement with a 42-hour power reserve. They also feature a tachymeter scale and three black contrasting subdials.

Breitling

The 40mm Top Time Shelby Cobra is powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 41, a self-winding 1/4th-second chronograph movement with a 42-hour power reserve. It also gets a white tachymeter scale and two white contrasting subdials.

Breitling

Priced at $5,500 each, the Breitling Top Time Classic Cars collection is available to purchase online now.